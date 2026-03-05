VERZA TV Sponsors Warriors Series III at Madison Square Garden on Mar. 7

VERZA TV is stepping into the combat sports space with the announcement that it will sponsor Warriors Series III, set for Mar. 7, 2026 at the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The sponsorship marks the mobile-first vertical micro-drama platform’s first move into sports, aligning the company with a live Muay Thai and kickboxing event promoted through a collaboration between Warriors Cup and K-Series. Warriors Series III will feature 21 professional and amateur bouts and represents the first time the two promotions will co-promote at Madison Square Garden’s Infosys Theater.

The card includes six women’s bouts, highlighted by a co-main event between Ashley Blanco and Susan Wallace. The event will be headlined by a World Boxing Council Muay Thai Nai Khanomtom welterweight title fight.

Advertisement



Warriors Series III will be sanctioned by the World Boxing Council Muay Thai and the Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts. The event is expected to draw roughly 3,500 attendees and will stream live worldwide via WarriorsCup.tv.

“VERZA TV is built on bold, high-energy storytelling, and there’s no better alignment than male and female world-class combat sports,” said Alan Mruvka in a press release. “Warriors Series III represents the type of premium, adrenaline-driven content that resonates with our 25 to 55 female driven audience. This is the first step in bringing VERZA into the sports arena, and we’re just getting started. Showcasing women in sports is very important to us.”

The partnership signals VERZA TV’s intent to expand beyond traditional streaming content into live sports and event-driven programming.

Warriors Series III takes place Mar. 7 at the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden and streams live worldwide via WarriorsCup.tv.