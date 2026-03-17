USSF Sumo Nationals 2026 to Take Place in Las Vegas on Mar. 28

The United States’ top amateur Sumo talent will converge on Roy W. Martin Middle School later this month, as the U.S. Sumo National Championships return to Las Vegas for the first time in more than 15 years.

Set for Saturday, Mar. 28, the event will serve as the official qualifier for the 2026 Sumo World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, bringing together a wide-ranging field of competitors from across the country. Athletes as young as four years old and as seasoned as 60-plus will step onto the dohyo, each vying for a spot on Team USA.

Among the headliners are Sumo World Championship medalists Kellyann Ball and Christina Griffin-Jones, both expected to play key roles in shaping the national team. They’ll be joined by a deep pool of amateur wrestlers competing across multiple weight classes, as well as in openweight divisions that often produce the tournament’s most compelling matchups.

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The tournament is being organized by JJ Jones, executive director of the Maximum Effort Foundation. Jones has become a notable figure in the growth of American Sumo, having made history in 2023 as the first Black promoter to organize a Sumo tournament in San Diego with the inaugural SoCal Sumo Open.

With international stakes attached, the Las Vegas return adds another layer of significance. The winners in each division will earn the opportunity to represent the United States on the world stage later this year, making this one of the most important domestic Sumo events on the calendar.

Competition begins at 9 a.m. PT and runs through the afternoon, with tickets available both online and at the door. For a sport still carving out its footprint in the American combat sports landscape, the 2026 U.S. Nationals offer a rare and meaningful glimpse at the next wave of international contenders.