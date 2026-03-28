UFC Seattle Results: Pyfer Finishes Adesanya Before Round 3

On Saturday, Mar. 28, the UFC hosted UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs. Pyfer, live from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Wa. The event featured a middleweight bout between Israel Adesanya and Joe Pyfer.

The event aired live on Paramount+ starting at 5 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Joe Pyfer def. Israel Adesanya by TKO (punches). Round 2, 4:18

Alexa Grasso def. Maycee Barber by KO (punch). Round 1, 2:42

Michael Chiesa def. Niko Price by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 1:03

Lerryan Douglas def. Julian Erosa by KO (punches). Round 1, 3:33

Yousri Belgaroui def. Mansur Abdul-Malik by TKO (punches). Round 3, 3:39

Terrance McKinney def. Kyle Nelson by TKO (hammerfists). Round 1, 0:24

Tofiq Musayev def. Ignacio Bahamondes by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-27)

Lance Gibson Jr. def. Chase Hooper by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 2:56

Tyrell Fortune def. Marcin Tybura by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Casey O’Neill def. Gabriella Fernandes by KO (punches). Round 1, 3:11

Navajo Stirling def. Bruno Lopes by TKO (punches). Round 2, 4:05

Ricky Simón vs. Adrian Yanez ruled a majority draw (29-28, 28-28, 28-28)

Alexia Thainara def. Bruna Brasil by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)