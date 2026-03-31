UFC BJJ 7 To Be Headlined by Three Title Bouts

UFC BJJ continues to sharpen its identity in 2026, leaning into title fights and action-driven matchmaking. UFC BJJ 7, set for Apr. 2, follows that formula with three championship bouts and a card built for pace. The event streams live and free on YouTube.

In the main event, welterweight champion Andrew Tackett returns to defend his title against Vagner Rocha. Tackett has quickly become one of the promotion’s focal points, finishing all three of his opponents and doing so with a style that prioritizes movement and submission hunting. Rocha offers a different kind of test – less about momentum, more about experience. A longtime presence in elite grappling, he brings a physical, aggressive approach that could disrupt Tackett’s rhythm if he’s able to dictate terms early.

The co-main event pairs lightweight champion Carlos Henrique with Lucas Valente in a matchup that figures to reward initiative. Henrique has established control of the division with composed, opportunistic grappling, while Valente enters with a reputation for creating scrambles and capitalizing quickly. It’s a stylistic clash that leaves little room for error.

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At women’s featherweight, Aurelie Le Vern looks to build on a strong start as champion when she meets Rebeca Lima. Le Vern’s run has been decisive, with early finishes setting the tone, but Lima’s credentials and experience introduce a more measured challenge. It’s a shift from dominance to validation for the champion.

The rest of the card adds depth without slowing the pace. Nicholas Meregali faces Declan Moody in a notable heavyweight pairing, Renato Canuto meets Yonathan Cardenas at welterweight, and Adele Fornarino takes on Alex Enriquez in a meeting of accomplished flyweights. Raphael Ferreira debuts against Kenzo Biyong, while Rana Willink returns to face Maria Carolina Joia.

UFC BJJ 7 continues the promotion’s steady progression—clear stakes, active champions, and matchups designed to produce movement rather than stall it.

FULL CARD Andrew Tackett vs. Vagner Rocha

Carlos Henrique vs. Lucas Valente

Aurelie Le Vern vs. Rebeca Lima

Nicholas Meregali vs. Declan Moody

Renato Canuto vs. Yonathan Cardenas

Adele Fornarino vs. Alex Enriquez

Raphael Ferreira vs. Kenzo Biyong

Rana Willink vs. Maria Carolina Joia