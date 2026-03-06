UFC 326: Holloway vs. Oliveira 2 Weigh-In Results and Video

On Saturday, Mar. 7, the UFC will host UFC 326: Holloway vs. Oliveira 2, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features a battle for the symbolic “BMF” title.

The event airs live on Paramount+ starting at 5 p.m. ET with the early prelims. The preliminary card then kicks off at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 9 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Mar.6 Check below for full weigh-in results and video.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS Max Holloway (155.5) vs. Charles Oliveira (156) – for the “BMF” title

Caio Borralho (186) vs. Reinier de Ridder (185.5)

Rob Font (136) vs. Raul Rosas Jr. (135.5)

Drew Dober (156) vs. Michael Johnson (155.5)

Gregory Rodrigues (186) vs. Brunno Ferreira (184)

Cody Garbrandt (136) vs. Xiao Long (135.5)

Donte Johnson (185.5) vs. Cody Brundage (185.5)

Ricky Turcios (146) vs. Alberto Montes (145.5)

Cody Durden (125.5) vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel (125.5)

Sumudaerji (126) vs. Jesus Aguilar (125.5)

Rafael Tobias (204) vs. Diyar Nurgozhay (205.5)

Jeong Yeong Lee* vs. Gaston Bolanos (145.5)

Luke Fernandez (205) vs. Rodolfo Bellato (204.5)

* – Fighter missed weight; bout canceled