UFC 326: Holloway vs. Oliveira 2 Results

On Saturday, Mar. 7, the UFC will host UFC 326: Holloway vs. Oliveira 2, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features a battle for the symbolic “BMF” title.

The event airs live on Paramount+ starting at 5 p.m. ET with the early prelims. The preliminary card then kicks off at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira – for the “BMF” title

Caio Borralho vs. Reinier de Ridder

Rob Font vs. Raul Rosas Jr.

Drew Dober vs. Michael Johnson

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Ferreira

Cody Garbrandt vs. Xiao Long

Donte Johnson vs. Cody Brundage

Alberto Montes vs. Ricky Turcios

Cody Durden vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel

Sumudaerji vs. Jesus Aguilar

Diyar Nurgozhay def. Rafael Tobias by unanimous decison (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Rodolfo Bellato def. Luke Fernandez by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:42