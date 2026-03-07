UFC 326: Holloway vs. Oliveira 2 Results

On Saturday, Mar. 7, the UFC will host UFC 326: Holloway vs. Oliveira 2, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features a battle for the symbolic “BMF” title.
The event airs live on Paramount+ starting at 5 p.m. ET with the early prelims. The preliminary card then kicks off at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira – for the “BMF” title
Caio Borralho vs. Reinier de Ridder
Rob Font vs. Raul Rosas Jr.
Drew Dober vs. Michael Johnson
Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Ferreira
Cody Garbrandt vs. Xiao Long
Donte Johnson vs. Cody Brundage
Alberto Montes vs. Ricky Turcios
Cody Durden vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel
Sumudaerji vs. Jesus Aguilar
Diyar Nurgozhay def. Rafael Tobias by unanimous decison (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Rodolfo Bellato def. Luke Fernandez by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:42
