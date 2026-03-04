The UFC’s ’Gloves for Good’ Program to Debut at UFC 326 on Mar. 7

The UFC is expanding its charitable footprint with the launch of its new “Gloves for Good” program, an initiative that will pair select athletes with one-of-one custom UFC gloves to raise funds for causes of their choosing.

The program will be reserved annually for recipients of the Forrest Griffin Community Award, which honors a fighter’s exceptional volunteer and charity work. Kicking things off is BMF champion Max Holloway, the award’s 2021 recipient.

Holloway headlines UFC 326: Holloway vs. Oliveira 2 on March 7 at T-Mobile Arena, and his Hawaii-inspired gloves — designed with celebrity artist Ant Kai — will serve as the program’s debut piece.

Fans can enter to win the gloves by donating $10 to $500 through AllTroo, with each contribution also entering them to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Holloway’s next fight. According to the UFC, 100 percent of proceeds will benefit underprivileged youth in Hawaii through the Holloway Foundation and the UFC Foundation.

“It’s an honor to be the first UFC athlete to design a pair of custom gloves as part of the Gloves for Good program,” Holloway said. “The funds raised from this campaign will help underprivileged youth in Hawaii via my new foundation.”

With one of its most popular champions at the forefront, the UFC is tying fight-week spotlight to community impact — turning fight gear into a fundraising vehicle.