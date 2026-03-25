Sterling Meets Zalal in Key Featherweight Clash at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas

The UFC returns to Las Vegas on Apr. 25 with a card that leans heavily on divisional movement, as former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling takes on surging contender Youssef Zalal in a five-round featherweight main event.

For Sterling, the matchup represents more than just a return to the Octagon – it’s a chance to reinforce his standing in a second weight class. The former 135-pound titleholder has already built a résumé that includes wins over Henry Cejudo, T.J. Dillashaw, and Brian Ortega, but his ambitions at featherweight remain front and center. A win over Zalal would not only halt a rising contender’s momentum, but also strengthen his case for eventual title contention at 145 pounds.

Zalal, however, enters with little interest in playing supporting actor.

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The Colorado-based Moroccan has quietly assembled one of the division’s more compelling runs, picking up victories over names like Josh Emmett, Calvin Kattar, and Jack Shore. Now ranked No. 7, Zalal steps into his first main event opportunity against a former champion, with the chance to reshape the division’s immediate future.

In the co-main event, bantamweight contender Norma Dumont looks to defend her position near the top of the rankings against surging Joselyne Edwards. Dumont, currently ranked No. 3, has carved out a reputation as a consistent and durable presence across divisions, earning wins over Germaine de Randamie, Irene Aldana, and Ketlen Vieira.

Edwards enters on a five-fight winning streak and appears to be hitting her stride at the right time. Still just 26 when she joined the promotion, she has since evolved into a well-rounded finisher, with recent victories over Nora Cornolle, Priscila Cachoeira, and Chelsea Chandler. A win over Dumont would likely push her into immediate Top 5 consideration.

Further down the card, the bantamweight division continues to take shape with a matchup between Montel Jackson and Raoni Barcelos – two fighters capable of disrupting the rankings with the right performance. Elsewhere, Mayra Bueno Silva faces undefeated prospect Michelle Montague in another bout with divisional implications.

The preliminary lineup offers a mix of established veterans and Contender Series graduates. Talita Alencar meets Julia Polastri in an all-Brazilian strawweight contest, while Rodolfo Vieira takes on Eric McConico at middleweight. At flyweight, Jafel Filho squares off with Lucas Rocha in a clash between Dana White’s Contender Series alumni.

Additional bouts include Allen Frye Jr. versus Max Gimenis at heavyweight, Davey Grant against Adrian Luna Martinetti at bantamweight, and a middleweight matchup between Jackson McVey and Sedriques Dumas.

Set inside the UFC Apex, the event continues the promotion’s steady run of spring cards anchored by meaningful divisional matchups. With a former champion looking to reestablish himself and a rising contender aiming for a breakthrough, the main event offers a familiar equation—one that tends to produce clear answers.

UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs. Zalal streams live on Paramount+, with prelims beginning at 5 p.m. ET and the main card kicking off at 8 p.m. ET.