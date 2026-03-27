SENSHI International Training Camp to Take Place in Plovdiv May 28-31

The SENSHI organization continues to solidify its place in the European striking scene, announcing its latest international training camp set for May 28–31 in Plovdiv, a city that has quickly become a proving ground for the promotion’s blend of elite competition and technical development.

As SENSHI has done in past iterations, the camp is less about participation numbers and more about cultivating a specific caliber of fighter. This isn’t a casual seminar circuit, it’s a selective environment aimed at sharpening athletes who already understand the demands of high-level competition.

From May 28 through May 31, fighters will undergo an intensive program centered on technical refinement, tactical awareness, and physical conditioning. The structure reflects SENSHI’s continued emphasis on bridging traditional martial arts, particularly Kyokushin karate, with modern kickboxing systems. It’s a formula that has defined the promotion’s identity and continues to attract international talent.

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Leading the sessions will be a collection of established names in both kickboxing and Kyokushin, bringing not just instruction, but the kind of lived championship experience that can’t be replicated in standard gyms. The approach is individualized, with coaches expected to work directly with athletes to address specific gaps and elevate their overall game.

Eligibility requirements reinforce the camp’s competitive focus. Applicants must be active fighters with credentials—medalists from World or European Championships, or national-level competitors aged 16 and above. Coaches are also eligible to attend, further reinforcing the camp’s role as both a developmental and networking hub. The application deadline is April 15, 2026, with selections handled through SENSHI’s official channels.

But as has become tradition, the camp doesn’t exist in isolation. It feeds directly into the promotion’s next major event: SENSHI 31, scheduled for May 30 at the historic Ancient Theatre of Plovdiv.

Few venues in combat sports offer the visual weight of Plovdiv’s Ancient Theatre. The open-air setting, combined with SENSHI’s production style, has turned the location into one of the more distinctive backdrops in the sport.

This year’s event carries additional stakes. For the first time, SENSHI will stage a Grand Prix tournament in the under 70 kg division, bringing together a field of lightweight fighters competing not just for a title, but for positioning within the organization’s evolving hierarchy. In typical SENSHI fashion, the format is expected to prioritize action over caution—something the promotion has leaned into with increasing consistency.

For those inside the camp, the timing is deliberate. It’s not just about development—it’s about visibility. SENSHI scouts will be present throughout the week, evaluating talent with the potential to transition onto the promotion’s main cards. For fighters operating just outside the global spotlight, that opportunity can be the difference between regional relevance and international recognition.

SENSHI’s model remains straightforward: build fighters in the gym, test them under the lights, and keep the pipeline moving. In Plovdiv this May, both sides of that equation will once again be on full display.