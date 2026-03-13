SENSHI Inivitational Training Camp Hosted by Semmy Schilt and Ernesto Hoost Mar. 18–22

Elite kickboxers from the 80–95 kilogram divisions will gather in Varna from Mar. 18–22 for the fourth Invitational Training Camp hosted by SENSHI.

The camp is part of SENSHI’s ongoing initiative to bring together top fighters for professional training environments aimed at sharpening skills and fostering collaboration among elite strikers from around the world.

Leading the sessions are legendary Dutch kickboxers Semmy Schilt and Ernesto Hoost, both four-time champions of the K-1 World Grand Prix. Schilt is widely regarded as one of the most dominant heavyweights in the sport’s history, while Hoost—nicknamed “Mr. Perfect”—is celebrated for his technical precision and devastating low kicks.

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Participants will take part in intensive training sessions, technical demonstrations and high-level sparring under the guidance of the two legends. The invitational format brings together fighters from multiple countries, allowing them to refine their techniques while exchanging experience in a focused, high-performance setting.

Beyond training, the program will also include discussions on key aspects of modern fight preparation, including conditioning, training structure and psychological readiness.

SENSHI plans to continue the initiative with a limited heavyweight training camp in April. Additional opportunities will come during months when SENSHI hosts its Grand Prix events—May, July, September and December—when a broader group of fighters can train with veteran competitors and medalists from the amateur and professional ranks.

Through its training camps and related initiatives, SENSHI aims to strengthen connections across the international kickboxing community while supporting the development of the sport’s next generation of contenders.