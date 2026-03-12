Renato Moicano and Chris Duncan Headline UFC Vegas 115 on Apr. 4

The UFC returns to the APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, Apr. 4 ,with a lightweight main event that could shake up the edge of the division’s top 10.

Tenth-ranked contender Renato Moicano meets rising Scottish prospect Chris Duncan in the headliner of UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs. Duncan. The event streams live on Paramount+, with prelims beginning at 5 p.m. ET and the main card at 8 p.m. ET.

Moicano enters looking to defend his place in the lightweight rankings behind one of the division’s most dangerous submission games. The Brazilian veteran has picked up notable wins over Benoit Saint Denis, Brad Riddell and Alexander Hernandez, using his Brazilian jiu-jitsu to remain a threat to anyone in the division.

Duncan, meanwhile, steps into his first UFC main event riding a four-fight winning streak. The Glasgow native has secured stoppage victories over Terrance McKinney, Jordan Vucenic and Bolaji Oki, and a win over Moicano would likely push him into the lightweight rankings.

The co-main event features a pivotal strawweight clash between third-ranked Virna Jandiroba and seventh-ranked Tabatha Ricci.

Jandiroba returns after her first UFC title challenge and remains one of the division’s most accomplished grapplers, tied for the strawweight record with 16 submission attempts. Her résumé includes wins over Yan Xiaonan, Amanda Lemos and Loopy Godinez.

Ricci has steadily climbed the rankings with victories over Amanda Ribas, Angela Hill and Tecia Pennington. A win over Jandiroba would mark the biggest victory of her career and move her firmly into title contention.

Additional bouts announced for the card include Ethyn Ewing vs. Rafael Estevam, Lando Vannata vs. Darrius Flowers, Charles Radtke vs. Jose Henrique, Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Brendson Ribeiro, Tommy McMillen vs. Manolo Zecchini, Azamat Bekoev vs. Tresean Gore, Jose Delano vs. Robert Ruchala, Guilherme Pat vs. Thomas Petersen, Alessandro Costa vs. Stewart Nicoll, Alice Pereira vs. Hailey Cowan and Dione Barbosa vs. Melissa Gatto.

Tickets go on sale Mar. 13 via AXS, with pre-sale opportunities available for UFC Fight Club members and newsletter subscribers.