PFL Pittsburgh: Eblen vs. Battle Weigh-In Results

The Professional Fighters League returns to UPMC Events Center this Saturday, Mar. 28, and the fighters made things official on Friday morning, with all scheduled competitors successfully hitting the scales ahead of PFL Pittsburgh.

In the evening’s headliner, former champion Johnny Eblen came in just under the limit at 185.8 pounds, while promotional newcomer Bryan Battle tipped the scales at 186 pounds. Both fighters looked composed and ready for what is expected to be a pivotal matchup in the division.

The co-main event also proceeded without issue, as Pittsburgh native Dalton Rosta and former PFL titleholder Impa Kasanganay each weighed in at 185.8 pounds, setting the stage for a meaningful clash with divisional implications.

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Elsewhere on the main card, Ariane Lipski came in at 125.8 pounds for her matchup against Sumiko Inaba, who registered 124.6 pounds. Alexei Pergande and Julio Arce both hit 146 pounds even, while Lazaro Dayron (135.8) and Jacob Thrall (135.4) also made their bout official.

The preliminary card saw no issues on the scale, with all fighters coming in on target, including Allan Begosso (139.6) and Jack Cartwright (140), as well as Natan Schulte (155.8) and Jakub Kaszuba (155.4). The remainder of the lineup followed suit, ensuring a full slate of action for Saturday night.

The event airs live on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes at 10 p.m. ET, with prelims streaming on the ESPN App beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS Johnny Eblen (185.8) vs. Bryan Battle (186)

Dalton Rosta (185.8) vs. Impa Kasanganay (185.8)

Ariane Lipski (125.8) vs. Sumiko Inaba (124.6)

Alexei Pergande (146) vs. Julio Arce (146)

Lazaro Dayron (135.8) vs. Jacob Thrall (135.4)

Allan Begosso (139.6) vs. Jack Cartwright (140)

Natan Schulte (155.8) vs. Jakub Kaszuba (155.4)

Robert Watley (155.4) vs. Dakota Bush (155.8)

Ernesto Rodriguez (171) vs. Masayuki Kikuiri (169.6)

Tatiana Postarnakova (125.8) vs. Elora Dana (125.2)

Josh Fremd (186) vs. Jarrah Al-Silawi (185.6)

Ethan Goss (145.8) vs. Fred Dupras (145.8)