PFL Pittsburgh: Eblen vs. Battle Results

On Saturday, Mar. 28, the Professional Fighters League will host PFL Pittsburgh: Eblen vs. Battle, live from the UMPC Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa. The event features two middleweight bouts with potential title implications.

The event airs live on ESPN+ starting at 7 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Johnny Eblen def. Bryan Battle by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 4:10

Impa Kasanganay def. Dalton Rosta by KO (punches). Round 1, 3:18

Ariane da Silva vs. Sumiko Inaba by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Alexei Pergande def. Julio Arce by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Jack Cartwright def. Allan Begosso by split decision (29-28, 27-29, 29-28)

Jack Cartwright def. Allan Begosso by split decision (29-28, 27-29, 29-28)

Jakub Kaszuba def. Natan Schulte by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Dakota Bush def. Robert Watley by KO (punches). Round 1, 0:34

Ernesto Rodriguez def. Masayuki Kikuiri by majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Tatiana Postarnakova def. Elora Dana by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Josh Fremd def. Jarrah Al-Silawi by KO (punch). Round 3, 3:57

Fred Dupras def. Ethan Goss by technical submission (guillotine choke). Round 1, 2:46