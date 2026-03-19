PFL Madrid: Van Steenis vs. Edwards 2 Weigh-In Results

On Friday, Mar. 20, the Professional Fighters League will host PFL Madrid: Van Steenis vs. Edwards 2, live from the Palacio Vistalegre in Madrid, Spain. The event features a battle for the middlewweight title between Costello van Steenis and Fabian Edwards.

The event airs live on ESPN+ starting at 1 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, Mar. 19. Check below for full weigh-in results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS Costello van Steenis (184.7) vs. Fabian Edwards (184.7)

AJ McKee Jr. (145.4) vs. Ádám Borics (145.9)

Franco Tenaglia (167.8) vs. Yassin Najid (169.8)

Jacinta Austin (115.7) vs. Benita van Rooij (115.4)

Linton Vassell (242.5) vs. Jose Augusto (261.5)

Kevin Cordero (136.6)* vs. Luciano Pereira (134.5)

Borja Garcia (125.6) vs. Rafael Calderon (125.6)

Gino van Steenis (155.8) vs. Mark Ewen (155.3)

Mattia Giordano (136) vs. Ernesto Schisano (135.6)

David Mora (164.1) vs. Claudio Pacella (164.7)

Ignacio Campos (146) vs. Mathys Duragrin (146.5)*

* – Fighter missed weight