PFL Madrid Results: Van Steenis Stops Edwards in Round 3, Retains Title

On Friday, Mar. 20, the Professional Fighters League hosted PFL Madrid: Van Steenis vs. Edwards 2, live from the Palacio Vistalegre in Madrid, Spain. The event featured a battle for the middlewweight title between Costello van Steenis and Fabian Edwards.

The event aired live on ESPN+ starting at 1 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Costello van Steenis def. Fabian Edwards by KO (elbows). Round 3, 1:48 – for the middleweight title

A.J. McKee def. Adam Borics by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Franco Tenaglia def. Yassin Najid by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 2, 5:00

Jacinta Austin def. Benita van Rooij by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 2:40

Linton Vassell def. Jose Augusto by TKO (ground-and-pound). Round 2, 2:48

Luciano Pereira def. Kevin Cordero by KO (punch). Round 1, 2:10

Borja Garcia def. Rafael Calderon by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Gino van Steenis def. Mark Ewen by KO (punch). Round 1, 2:43

Mattia Giordano def.. Ernesto Schisano by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Claudio Pacella def. David Mora by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-27)

Ignacio Campos def. Mathys Duragrin by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)