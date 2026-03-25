PFL Chicago Card Finalized with Pettis vs. McKee Headlining Apr. 11 Event

The Professional Fighters League has finalized its lineup for PFL Chicago, set to take place Apr. 11 at Wintrust Arena, delivering a card that blends established names with emerging contenders across multiple divisions.

In the evening’s main event, former Bellator bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis returns to action in a pivotal 135-pound matchup against undefeated prospect Mitch McKee. Pettis, long regarded as one of the division’s most technical operators, faces a different kind of challenge in McKee, whose unblemished record suggests a fighter still carving out his ceiling. It’s a classic crossroads fight – experience versus momentum – with potential implications for the promotion’s bantamweight hierarchy.

The co-main event shifts to middleweight, where Milwaukee’s Jordan Newman puts his perfect 8-0 record on the line against American Top Team’s Josh Silveira. Newman has quietly built one of the more intriguing undefeated resumes in the division, but Silveira represents a significant step up in competition, bringing both finishing ability and high-level experience into the cage.

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Also featured on the main card is a compelling bantamweight clash between Raufeon Stots and unbeaten Renat Khavalov. Stots, ranked No. 2, has consistently operated near the top of the division, while Khavalov enters as a rising threat with an 11-0 record and little to lose. At featherweight, Gabriel Braga meets late replacement Cheyden Leialoha, adding another layer of unpredictability to a card already filled with stylistic contrasts.

The preliminary card leans heavily into women’s flyweight matchups, highlighted by Viviane Araujo taking on Shanna Young, as well as Jena Bishop squaring off with unbeaten Borena Tsertsvadze. Kana Watanabe and Paulina Wisniewska round out the division’s representation in what could serve as a proving ground for future contenders.

Elsewhere, the undercard features a mix of established and developing talent, including Omar El Dafrawy versus James Vake at welterweight, Slim Trabelsi against Rodrigo Nascimento in a heavyweight tilt, and Biaggio Ali Walsh continuing his early career progression against Dash Harris. Valanti Atsas and Nate Jennerman complete the slate in another welterweight bout.

Set against the backdrop of Chicago, the event reflects the PFL’s ongoing effort to balance recognizable names with upward-moving prospects. With multiple undefeated fighters on the card and divisional rankings in play, Apr. 11 could produce more than a few shifts in trajectory.

The main card airs live on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes beginning at 9 p.m. ET, with preliminary action kicking off earlier on the ESPN App.