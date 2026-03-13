PFL and Sportradar Announce Global Betting Partnership

The Professional Fighters League has taken another step in expanding its global footprint, announcing a strategic agreement with sports technology company Sportradar that will see the firm serve as the exclusive distributor of the promotion’s global betting data and betting streaming rights.

The deal represents a significant development in the league’s growing betting and gaming strategy, providing an integrated ecosystem that covers the entire wagering lifecycle—from official data and pricing to live streaming, in-play betting markets and real-time fan engagement tools.

Under the agreement, Sportradar will distribute PFL betting and audiovisual content to its global network of more than 800 sportsbook operators. The move is expected to broaden the league’s reach in regulated betting markets while creating new revenue opportunities and additional ways for fans to engage with live events.

Sportradar will also gain access to official PFL data, enabling sportsbooks to offer an expanded slate of in-play betting markets during fights. The partnership includes the rollout of the promotion’s first official real-time betting product, designed to unlock live wagering opportunities as bouts unfold.

In addition, live PFL fights will be distributed through Sportradar’s Watch & Bet network, allowing licensed sportsbook operators to stream events directly within regulated betting environments. The initiative aims to increase visibility for the promotion while driving further betting engagement across international markets.

“Partnering with Sportradar allows the PFL to deliver a best-in-class betting product that matches the scale, professionalism and global ambition of our league,” said John Martin. “From live streaming and official data to in-play betting and fan engagement tools, this partnership materially strengthens our commercial offering and supports long-term growth as the PFL continues to expand its global event calendar.”

Sportradar executives echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the league’s rising profile within the combat sports landscape.

“The PFL is one of the most dynamic and fastest growing sports leagues in the world right now and Sportradar is well positioned to help the league capture that fan interest,” said Moritz Gloeckler. “We’re pleased to work with them to create innovative solutions that drive engagement and transform the fan experience.”

As the PFL continues to push deeper into international markets and expand its event schedule, the partnership is designed to strengthen the promotion’s commercial infrastructure while providing new ways for fans to interact with the sport in real time heading into 2026 and beyond.