ONE Fight Night 41 Results: Jarvis, Ruotolo Pick Up Decision Wins

On Friday, Mar. 13, ONE Championship hosted ONE Fight Night 41: Sinsamut vs. Jarvis, live from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured a Muay Thai battle between Sinsamut Klinmee and George Jarvis, as well as the weltwerweight submission grappling title fight between Tye Ruotolo and Pawel Jaworski.

The event aired live on Amazon Prime Video starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: George Jarvis def. Sinsamut Klinmee by unanimous decision

Grappling bout: Tye Ruotolo def. Pawel Jaworski by unanimous decision – for the welterweight title

Kickboxing bout: Ben Woolliss def. John Lineker by TKO (leg kick). Round 1, 1:57

MMA bout: Lee Seung Cheol def. Fabio Henrique by unanimous decision

Kickboxing bout: Hyu def. Suablack Tor Pran49 by TKO (three knockdowns). Round 1, 2:35

MMA bout: Anastasia Nikolakakos def. Victoria Souza by KO (ground-and-pound). Round 1, 4:59

MMA bout: Marcos Aurelio def. Mauro Mastromarini by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 3:27

Muay Thai bout: Yu Yau Pui def. Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak by TKO (body shot). Round 1, 1:15

MMA bout: Willie van Rooyen def. Jeremy Miado by TKO (ground-and-pound). Round 3, 3:35