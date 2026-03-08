OKTAGON 85 Results: Severino Wins Title With Body Shot TKO

On Saturday, Mar. 7, OKTAGON hosted OKTAGON 85, live from the Barclays Arena in Hamburg, Germany. The main event for this one was for the promotion’s vacant bantamweight title. Vying for that belt were Igor Severino and Khurshed Kakhorov.

And, unfortunately, for the fans in attendance, is was the Brazilian Severino who won the title. He crushed his German opponent with a body shot in the second round and then got the job done with follow up punches on the ground. That moves Severino to 10-1. This is only his second fight since he was booted from the UFC in 2024 for biting Andre Lima.

The co-main event saw popular German fighter Christian Eckerlin scored a unanimous decision over Matouš Kohout.

Advertisement



Further down the card, exciting bantamweight Verinika Smolkova scored a TKO win over veteran journeywoman Stephanie Egger. Smolkova is now 8-3 with six finishes.

The event aired live on Oktagon.tv starting at 12 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Igor Severino def. Khurshed Kakhorov by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 1:38

Christian Eckerlin def. Matouš Kohout by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Raul Lemberanskij def. Ali Gündüz by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Deniz Ilbay def. Adrian Hamerski by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Olutobi Ayodeji Kalejaiye def. Nicolaj Wagner by KO (body shot). Round 2, 3:20

Tyrone Pfeifer def. Marek Bartl by TKO (elbows). Round 3, 3:12

Abdullah Sultani def. Mohammed Walid by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Denis Frimpong def. Tomáš Cigánik by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Verinika Smolková def. Stephanie Egger by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:34

Matheus Severino def. Shawn Marcus Claudina da Silva by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Michael Obodozie def. Sebastian Horvath by KO (right hook). Round 1, 1:53 Tibor Balázs

OKTAGON 85 Video Highlights

🏆 AND NEW!



Igor Severino 🇧🇷 knocked out Khurshed Kakhorov in round two to lift the vacant bantamweight title!



That was absolute domination! What a performance! #OKTAGON85



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/DXuvYTuank — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) March 7, 2026

⚔️ Brilliant Battle ⚔️



Olutobi Kalejaiye 🇳🇱 delivered another knockout win against late replacement, Nicolaj Wagner, at heavyweight #OKTAGON85



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/1fnJ9FM6O0 — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) March 7, 2026

💥 WHAT A PERFORMANCE!



Veronika Smolková 🇸🇰 dominates Stephanie Egger for the first round TKO finish! #OKTAGON85



If she was in your #OKTAGONFantasy draft, she just earned you ➕4️⃣ points!



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/IiQfTtSOHr — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) March 7, 2026

🚀 Welcome to professional MMA!



Michael Obodozie 🇩🇪 successfully turns pro by defeating Sebastian Horvath by first round knockout #OKTAGON85



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/6MxrDAyDd2 — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) March 7, 2026