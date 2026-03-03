More Exciting Match-Ups Announced for K-1 GENKI 2026

The lineup for K-1’s spring showcase continues to solidify — with one notable correction to a featured featherweight bout.

K-1 officials have confirmed multiple matchups for K-1 GENKI 2026, set for Saturday, Apr. 11, 2026, at the Second Gymnasium of the Yoyogi National Gymnasium in Tokyo. The card blends international standouts, title hopefuls and stylistic variety across several divisions.

Kimura vs. Choi Headlines Women’s Flyweight

Undefeated prospect Mona Kimura (3-0, 2 KO) meets Korea’s Eun Ji Choi in a -52kg featured bout contested over three rounds with a possible extension.

Kimura, a former Japanese national boxing standout and 2022 AIBA Women’s World Championships representative, has transitioned smoothly into K-1 competition. Choi enters with 19 professional bouts and eight wins, along with championship credentials as MAX FC’s Women’s Bantamweight titleholder. The Japan vs. Korea clash is expected to help shape the trajectory of K-1’s women’s flyweight division.

Achterberg Returns at Cruiserweight

Germany’s Lukas Achterberg (18-1, 9 KO) competes at -90kg against a to-be-announced opponent.

Achterberg is coming off a statement tournament performance in which he scored three knockouts in one night over Mahmoud Sattari, Bogdan Stoica and Nikita Kozlov to claim the title after entering as a reserve. The all-KO run cemented his status as a serious threat in the cruiserweight ranks.

Karate Rules Showcase at -75kg

Yuto Fukuchi faces Vitor Toffanelli in a -75kg contest under full-contact karate special rules, with final rule adjustments still pending.

Fukuchi is a multiple-time JFKO and Byakuren All Japan champion. Toffanelli brings championship experience as a former HOOST CUP and WBKF titleholder, adding international pedigree to the stylistic matchup.

Niimi vs. Okubo at Featherweight

At -57.5kg, former 5th Krush Featherweight Champion Takahito Niimi (33 fights, 19 wins) meets Rui Okubo (16 fights, 13 wins).

Okubo rose to prominence at THE MATCH 2022 with a decision win over Ryujin Nasukawa in his professional debut. In his most recent outing against Akihiro Kaneko, the bout was ruled a no contest after Okubo missed weight, though he delivered a dominant in-ring performance.

Now moving up to featherweight, Okubo begins his pursuit of the vacant K-1 Featherweight title, previously held by Takumi Terada, in a pivotal matchup against the experienced Niimi.

Additional Bouts

Also confirmed:

Lyra Nagasaka vs. Ryunosuke Saito (-57.5kg)

Yuuki Egawa vs. Narufumi Nishimoto (-60kg)

Faye vs. Mac Papalii (HERO’S rules heavyweight, 5×2)

With established champions, undefeated prospects and cross-discipline matchups, K-1 GENKI 2026 continues to build into one of the promotion’s most internationally diverse events of the year. Further announcements are expected soon.