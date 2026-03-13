Lukas Achterberg to Face Fabian Lorito at K-1 GENKI 2026 on Apr. 11

K-1 has confirmed that reigning cruiserweight champion Lukas Achterberg will face Switzerland’s Fabian Lorito at K-1 GENKI 2026 on Apr. 11 at Yoyogi National Stadium Second Gymnasium.

Achterberg (18-1, 9 KOs) surged into the spotlight earlier this year by winning the K-1 WORLD GP 2026 -90kg World Championship Tournament with three knockout victories over Mahmoud Sattari, Bogdan Stoica and Nikita Kozlov. Standing 200 centimeters tall, the German quickly established himself as one of the division’s most dangerous strikers.

Lorito (23-2, 13 KOs) arrives with an impressive résumé of his own. The 25-year-old holds the WAKO-PRO World Light Cruiserweight title along with the promotion’s European belt and the WKU European Light Heavyweight championship.

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The Swiss prospect scored a highlight-reel knockout at SENSHI 29 in December, finishing his opponent with a flying double front kick. Lorito has also trained at TKBC Luzern, the gym founded by legendary Swiss kickboxer Andy Hug, and aims to follow in his countryman’s footsteps with a breakthrough performance in Japan.

A switch-stance striker known for fast punching combinations, Lorito enters the matchup as a dangerous challenger. A victory over the newly crowned champion could quickly elevate his standing on the global stage.

The bout is scheduled for three three-minute rounds with a possible extension round.

Cruiserweight Bout (-90kg)

Lukas Achterberg — Germany | Team CSK / Sparta Aachen

Record: 18-1 (9 KOs)

Fabian Lorito — Switzerland | Team Stefanovski

Record: 23-2 (13 KOs)