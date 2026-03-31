LFA 229 Results and Video: Martins Puts Away Gonçalves in the Third

On Friday, Mar. 27, Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 229 live from Ginasio Pelezao in Sao Paulo, Brazil. This was an all Brazilian card, excluding an appearance from Venezuela’s Leandro Solano. The card delivered lots of finishes, including in poor Solano’s fight — where he was pounded out from back mount in the first round.

The main event saw Richard Martins finish Vanderlei Gonçalves to improve his record to 11-1. His only loss was to Manoel Sousa, who recently proved how good he is by finishing Bolaji Oki over in the Octagon. Martins lost to Sousa in his second ever pro fight. He has two amatuer losses on his record, too. One of those was to Sousa and the other was on The Ultimate Fighter season 33, where he won to eventual winner Danil Donchenko. After this performance, there’s a good chance we see him in the Octagon again, soon.

The co-main event saw Felipe dos Santos quickly finish Jenilto Matos with a triangle choke. Dos Santos was cut from UFC earlier this year, despite looking good while fighting Lone’er Kavanagh, Andre Lima and Manel Kape. Dos Santos is now 10-3, with his only losses being to those top tier flyweights from the UFC.

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The event aired live on VICE TV starting at 5:30 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Richard Martins def. Vanderlei Gonçalves by TKO (punches). Round 3, 4:04

Felipe dos Santos def. Jenilto Matos by submission (triangle choke). Round 1, 1:43

Vinicius Pires def. Tawan Ribeiro by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Diego Bianchini def. Yuri Neles by submission (heel hook). Round 1, 1:56

Renan Freitas def. Leandro Santos by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:41

Bianca Basilio def. Rafaela Guedes by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 3:36

Guilherme Uriel def. Leonardo Fraga by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:36

Richard Silva def. Italo Cruz by submission (armlock). Round 3, 2:34

Djulia Ariana def. Milena Galvão by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Leslie Jesus def. Maycon Douglas by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Alan Ribeiro def. Douglas Andrew by TKO (punches). Round 1, 0:55

Cláudio Meireles def. João Victor Melo by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Thalyta Silva def. Maria Clara Andrade by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

LFA 229 Video Highlights