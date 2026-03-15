LFA 228 Results and Video: Natividad Dominates, Remains Undefeated

On Friday, Mar. 13, Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 228 live from Wild Horse Pass Showroom in Chandler, Arizona. The main event saw Christian Natividad stake his undefeated record against Adrian Garcia. Natividad’s record was safe and sound, though, as the Arizona based fighter dominated Garcia for the lopsided unanimous decision.

Natividad is now 9-0 and, surely, is someone the UFC will take a look at sooner rather than later (even if his style isn’t exactly Fight of the Night material).

The co-main event of LFA 228 saw Carlos Tardio defeat Amari Sengsavanh by unanimous decision. This was a decision heavy card. Although, there was a submission from Benny Orozco on JaCobi Jones and Andrew Stewart knocked out Christopher Ewert was signed and cut by the UFC in 2025.

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The event aired live on VICE TV starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Christian Natividad def. Adrian Garcia by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Carlos Tardio def. Amari Sengsavanh by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Benny Orozco def. JaCobi Jones by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 2:58

Aleksandra Savicheva def. Leslie Hernandez by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Andrew Stewart def. Chrisopther Ewert by TKO (punches). Round 1, 0:58

Livio Ribeiro def. Jordan Burkholder by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Mitchell Wheeler def. Alex Ortiz by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 2:21

Alik Lorenz def. Gabriel Thimoteo by TKO (punches). Round 1, 0:34

Zayne Havener def. Eric Fimbres by submission (standing rear naked choke). Round 1, 3:11

Marcus Nash def. Israel Aquino by KO (uppercut). Round 1, 1:08





LFA 228 Video Highlights