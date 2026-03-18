Latest Pancrase Rankings: Three New Champions Crowned

Pancrase shook up its divisional landscapes in a big way on Mar. 18, rolling out a fresh set of rankings that reflect a wave of recent results and the crowning of multiple new champions across the promotion.

The most significant movement comes at lightweight, where Rafael Barbosa ascended to the throne as the promotion’s 10th champion after dispatching Tatsuya Saika on March 14. Barbosa’s arrival not only reshapes the title picture but triggers a ripple effect throughout the top 10, with Saika sliding to No. 2 and Yusuke Kasuya dropping to No. 3. Daichi Kamiya was among the biggest beneficiaries, climbing to No. 5 following a strong win over Kasai.

Strawweight also saw a changing of the guard, as Yuta Miyazawa claimed championship gold, becoming the fifth titleholder in divisional history with a victory over Denchi Funada. The result flips the top of the rankings, with Funada settling in at No. 2 while Shunma Sasaki surges to No. 1 on the strength of his own recent performance.

Advertisement



Over in the women’s ranks, Shizuka Sugiyama captured the flyweight title, earning the distinction as the sixth champion in that division after defeating Ayane Wada. The win establishes Sugiyama as a new focal point for Pancrase’s female divisions, with Raika moving into the No. 1 contender spot.

The flyweight division on the men’s side, however, moves in the opposite direction—into uncertainty. The title has been vacated following the stripping of the previous champion under official rules, leaving the division without a clear standard-bearer. Taiki Akiba and Ryusei Tokida remain at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, but the door is now wide open for a new champion to emerge. Satoru and Hiroto Kishida both capitalized on recent wins to climb the ladder, while Taiga Tanimura debuts in the rankings at No. 6.

At middleweight, stability at the top remains intact with Qosim Sardorov holding the belt, but the challenger line shifts behind him. Genpei Hayashi enters the rankings at No. 2 following a win over Akira Hirata, who slides to No. 3. Ryutaro Sato maintains his position as the top contender.

Welterweight sees incremental but meaningful movement, as Yura Naito climbs to No. 3 after defeating Levan, continuing his steady ascent in a division ruled by Goiti Yamauchi. Further down, Akihiro Murayama and Koutarou Musha both move up, while Spike Carlyle takes a step back to No. 6.

Featherweight was among the busiest divisions in terms of reshuffling. Champion Yuito Yanagawa remains untouched at the top, but Shosuke Kinoshita and Hiroto Shimizu both climb following recent victories, and Tokitaka makes his debut at No. 7. The movement pushes several fighters downward, including Takuma Okada and Raiki Endo, as the division continues to churn with activity.

Bantamweight follows a similar pattern of upward mobility tied to recent results. Daiki Arata’s win over Mahiro Yamaki propels him to No. 7, while multiple fighters—including Reo Yamaguchi, Nahoru Miyagi, and Ryo Matsui—inch forward in a tightly packed top 10. Champion Ryo Tajima remains firmly in place atop the division.

Elsewhere, Pancrase’s lower-weight women’s divisions remain largely steady. Miki Motono continues her reign as strawweight champion, with KAREN holding the No. 1 spot, while atomweight champion SARAMI stands unchallenged in a division that saw no changes.

As Pancrase heads deeper into 2026, the latest rankings underscore a clear theme: activity matters. Fighters who delivered on Mar. 14 were rewarded across nearly every division, and with multiple new champions crowned and a vacant title now in play, the promotion’s competitive landscape feels more volatile—and more compelling—than it has in years.