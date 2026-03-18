Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland to Headline UFC 328 on May 9

The UFC heads back to the Garden State this spring with a loaded pay-per-view lineup, as UFC 328 arrives at the Prudential Center on Saturday, May 9, headlined by a simmering middleweight title grudge match.

In the main event, unbeaten champion Khamzat Chimaev puts his perfect record on the line against former titleholder Sean Strickland in a bout fueled as much by stylistic intrigue as it is bad blood. Chimaev, now 15-0, has bulldozed his way through elite competition, collecting wins over the likes of Dricus du Plessis, Robert Whittaker and Kamaru Usman. The Chechen-born finisher has made a habit of imposing his will early, and he’ll look to do so again as he begins what he hopes is a long and dominant championship reign.

Strickland, however, is no stranger to spoiling the narrative. The outspoken Californian has built his reputation on relentless pressure and durability, and he owns victories over Israel Adesanya, Nassourdine Imavov and Anthony Hernandez. With a chip on his shoulder and gold previously around his waist, Strickland enters as the No. 3-ranked contender with designs on handing Chimaev his first professional defeat and reclaiming the middleweight crown.

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The co-main event shifts focus to the heavyweight division, where No. 2-ranked Alexander Volkov faces surging knockout artist Waldo Cortes Acosta. A 16-year veteran, Volkov has quietly remained in the title picture with wins over Sergei Pavlovich, Tai Tuivasa and Alexander Romanov, and most recently turned back Jailton Almeida. The towering Russian striker will look to use his experience and technical edge to halt Cortes Acosta’s rise.

Cortes Acosta, meanwhile, has been one of the division’s most dangerous finishers, rattling off a string of knockout victories over Derrick Lewis, Shamil Gaziev and Ante Delija. The Dominican heavyweight now steps into his biggest opportunity to date, aiming to secure a fourth consecutive KO and force his way into title contention.

Elsewhere on the card, No. 6-ranked welterweight Sean Brady meets the explosive Joaquin Buckley in a pivotal matchup at 170 pounds, while former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz runs it back with Bogdan Guskov in a rematch with divisional implications.

Veteran lightweights King Green and Jeremy Stephens collide in what promises to be a fan-friendly scrap, and middleweights Ateba Gautier and Ozzy Diaz round out the announced lineup.

UFC 328 marks the promotion’s 12th visit to Newark dating back to 2007, with the venue’s gate record still held by the 2024 card headlined by Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier. The main card airs live on Paramount+ at 9 p.m. ET, with prelims beginning at 5 p.m. ET across Paramount+ and UFC Fight Pass.

Tickets go on sale March 20, with pre-sale opportunities available through UFC Fight Club and newsletter registration. With championship stakes, divisional movement and a blend of proven names and rising contenders, UFC 328 shapes up as a pivotal stop on the 2026 MMA calendar.