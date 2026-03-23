K-1 REVENGE Returns on May 31 with Kacper Muszynski at the Helm

The K-1 Executive Committee is looking to tap into both nostalgia and necessity with the return of one of its most thematically rich event brands. On Sunday, May 31, K-1 REVENGE heads to Korakuen Hall, bringing with it a familiar narrative: redemption.

At the center of that narrative, at least for now, is Kacper Muszynski.

Muszynski, representing Armia Polkowice, emerged as one of the more intriguing figures in recent K-1 tournament play. His breakout moment came during the opening round of the K-1 WORLD MAX 2024 Tournament, where he dropped Stoyan Koprivlenski en route to a statement victory. He followed that with a win over Zhora Akopyan in the quarterfinals, only to see his momentum halted by injury before the semifinals.

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Since then, the trajectory has shifted.

A narrow decision loss to Ouyang Feng in the 2025 tournament stalled his run, and a Feb. 2026 move up to middleweight produced mixed results. Against Dengue Silva, Muszynski showed flashes – scoring a knockdown with a body shot – but ultimately succumbed to a come-from-behind knockout defeat. It marked his second consecutive loss, placing him in unfamiliar territory.

For a fighter once viewed as a rising contender, K-1 REVENGE arrives at an ideal, if not necessary, moment.

The event itself carries historical weight. First staged in 1994 at Yokohama Arena, it was built around the comeback arc of Andy Hug. Earlier that year, Hug suffered a shocking knockout loss to Patrick Smith in the K-1 Grand Prix. At REVENGE, he returned the favor with a decisive knockout victory, launching one of the sport’s most beloved redemption stories.

The concept resurfaced sporadically through the mid-to-late 1990s before fading as K-1 expanded globally. Now, after a 17-year absence, the promotion is revisiting the theme at a venue synonymous with fight culture. Korakuen Hall, often referred to as combat sports’ sacred ground, provides an intimate stage where momentum can shift quickly, and careers can be rewritten just as fast.

Muszynski, currently the only confirmed name attached to the card, understands the stakes.

“I’m really happy to be given the opportunity to return to the K-1 ring so quickly and fight for redemption,” Muszynski said in a statement. “Thanks to the fans and all the opportunities I’ve been given, I truly feel that this is the one and only home for my career. This will definitely be a fight worth watching, so don’t miss it.”

Additional bouts are expected to be announced, with the promotion hinting at multiple high-profile matchups built around unfinished business.

For Muszynski, though, the equation is simple. Two losses have reset the conversation. On May 31, he’ll have a chance to change it again.