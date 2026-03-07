Hype FC Brings Stacked Card of Grappling and Bare-Knuckle Bouts to Rio on Mar. 11

A unique blend of grappling and bare-knuckle action will headline the latest offering from Hype Fighting Championship when the promotion touches down in Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Wednesday, Mar. 11.

The event — titled Hype Brazil: Hype Takes Over Rio — will be distributed by Integrated Sports Media and BASH TV and will stream live on pay-per-view beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT via PPV.com, Fubo, Dish Network, Triller TV and BASH TV for $29.99.

Headlining the card is a submission-only grappling showcase featuring rising lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan. The dynamic competitor, who has established himself as one of the most dangerous fighters in the Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight division, returns to the Hype FC mats against a yet-to-be-announced opponent.

Tsarukyan has built a reputation for pushing the pace in every phase of combat, and while his opponent has not yet been revealed, the Armenian standout’s appearances rarely lack action.

The co-main event features a rematch between Jean Silva and Bryce Mitchell, who previously met at UFC 314 in April 2025. In a surprising turn, the bout ended with Silva submitting the grappling specialist via ninja choke in the second round, producing one of the year’s most memorable finishes and earning Fight of the Night honors.

Now competing under submission-only rules in front of a home crowd, Silva will look to prove that victory was no fluke, while Mitchell enters the matchup with revenge squarely on his mind.

Another intriguing grappling clash pits Shara Magomedov against former UFC BMF champion Jorge Masvidal. The bout marks Masvidal’s first competitive appearance since a boxing match against Nate Diaz in July 2024.

Magomedov, meanwhile, arrives with momentum following a hard-fought draw with Tsarukyan at a Hype FC event this past December, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the stylistic matchup between two of combat sports’ most charismatic personalities.

In addition to the high-profile grappling contests, the card will feature several bare-knuckle bouts showcasing emerging Brazilian talent, including Victor Felisberto vs. Bruno Nascimento and Brendo Lucas vs. Rafael Brum.

The full fight card is as follows:

Main Card

Arman Tsarukyan vs. TBD — Submission Only

Jean Silva vs. Bryce Mitchell — Submission Only

Shara Magomedov vs. Jorge Masvidal — Submission Only

Victor Felisberto vs. Bruno Nascimento — Bare Knuckle

Brendo Lucas vs. Rafael Brum — Bare Knuckle

Preliminary Card

Lury Fernandes vs. Caio Brando

Mauricio Boni vs. Leonardo Guimaraes

Luan Duarte vs. Bruno Almeida

Lucas Teijeira vs. Santy Bubans

Matheus Rangel vs. Paulo Ceará

Guilherme França vs. Daniel Mega

All bouts — from the opening preliminary contest through the main event — will air live on pay-per-view. The lineup remains subject to change.