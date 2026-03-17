Grand Sumo Results: A Tournament of Upsets in Osaka

We are one week into to Grand Sumo’s 2026 haru basho (spring tournament). The 15-day tournament runs until next Sunday, when the the wrestler with the best win-loss record will be crowned the latest top division champion.

This tournament has been very exciting, partly due to a number of unexpected storylines that have bubbled to the surface. Scroll down to see where the results stand as of day nine of the tournament, as well as some of those stand-out storylines so far.

2026 Haru Basho top division Day 9 standings

Record East Rank West Record 7-2 Hoshoryu 🇲🇳 Yokozuna Onosato 🇯🇵 0-4-5 4-5 Aoinishiki 🇺🇦 Ozeki Kotozakura🇯🇵 5-4 8-1 Kirishima 🇲🇳 Sekiwake Takayasu 🇯🇵 6-3 2-7 Wakamotoharu 🇯🇵 Komusubi Atamifuji 🇯🇵 5-4 4-5 Wakatakakage 🇯🇵 M1 Yoshinofuji 🇯🇵 4-5 4-5 Fujinokawa 🇯🇵 M2 Churanoumi 🇯🇵 3-6 5-4 Hiradoumi 🇯🇵 M3 Oho 🇯🇵 3-6 4-5 Daieisho 🇯🇵 M4 Takanosho 🇯🇵 7-2 1-3-5 Abi 🇯🇵 M5 Kotoshoho 🇯🇵 8-1 4-5 Ichiyamamoto 🇯🇵 M6 Onokatsu 🇲🇳 1-6-2 4-5 Oshoma 🇲🇳 M7 Hakunofuji 🇯🇵 2-3-4 4-5 Ura 🇯🇵 M8 Shodai 🇯🇵 6-3 4-5 Tokihayate 🇯🇵 M9 Tamawashi 🇲🇳 2-7 8-1 Gonoyama 🇯🇵 M10 Roga 🇷🇺 3-6 5-4 Shishi 🇺🇦 M11 Oshoumi 🇯🇵 2-7 6-3 Asakoryu 🇯🇵 M12 Asanoyama 🇯🇵 5-4 3-6 Tobizaru 🇯🇵 M13 Fujiseun 🇯🇵 6-3 5-4 Chiyoshoma 🇲🇳 M14 Nishikifuji 🇯🇵 4-5 0-0-9 Midorifuji 🇯🇵 M15 Mitakeumi 🇯🇵 4-5 6-3 Asahakuryu 🇯🇵 M16 Kinbozan 🇰🇿 4-5 5-4 Fujiryoga 🇯🇵 M17 Kotoeiho 🇯🇵 6-3

Aonishiki’s rope run is over (for now)

I, like many, thought that the spring tournament would be a coronation for Aonishiki. The 21 year-old former Ukrainian war refugee has taken sumo by storm over the past 12 months. He soared through his first top division tournaments, only ever scoring records of 11-4 and higher. That saw him reach the rank of ozeki (one below yokozuna), in record time. And he won the last two tournaments. A third win this month, or a runner up place, would have guaranteed him a promotion to become the sports 76th yokozuna and the first ever yokozuna born in Europe.

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It hasn’t gone to plan, though.

In this tournament Aonishiki has looked human for the first time in his pro sumo career. Things started to fall apart for him on day two when he was beaten by the rising prospect Yoshinofuji. Then, on day four, he took a surprising loss to Churanoumi. On day six he lost to Oho, in rather devastating fashion (below).

Oho employed the painful kimedashi (double arm barring force out). This move exploited what has become a very obvious weakness for Aonishiki. The former national level freestyle wrestler does his best work when in a freestyle-like leaned over stance. However, when kept upright he becomes far more beatable. And that’s what his opponents are starting to do to him.

After this loss to Oho he then lost to Atamifuji (who he beat in a play-off in January) and Takanosho. Those losses effectively made it impossible for Aonishiki to win this tournament or finish runner-up. That means there’s no chance he becomes a yokozuna at the end of the tournament.

However, at just 21, it still feels like it’s a matter of when and not if when it comes to Aonishiki’s ascension to the ultimate rank.

Onosato drops out

Aonishiki losing out on a yokozuna promotion this tournament is especially painful for his fans, considering the opportunity that existed due to the faltering form of dominant yokozuna Onosato (someone Aonishiki has never been able to beat). Onosato came into this tournament nursing an injury. That’s the same shoulder injury he had in January. Despite being hurt a few months ago he was still able to score a 10-5 record. However, that shoulder must have gotten worse since then.

In this tournament he lost his first three bouts, including this one to the diminutive fan favourite Fujinokawa.

This marked the first time in his pro career that he had ever lost the first three bouts of a tournament. Onosato pulled out of the tournament after that. His only other absence in his career was on the final day in the November tournament. He’s sat out six days in this tournament and will likely not return until the next tournament, in May.

Classy Kirishima leading the way

Kirishima is one of three wrestlers leading the tournament with an 8-1 record. Of those three, though, he’s had the toughest schedule and is best placed to take home the championship.

Kirishima came into this tournament needing to win 11 bouts in order to secure a promotion to ozeki. With only three wins left in the next six days, he seems odds on to make that mark and return to the rank he earned back in 2023 (when he won two tournaments).

The Mongolian’s sumo has looked fantastic this month, just like it did during his banner year in 2023. He’s been smooth, confident and, at times, brutal (like when he threw down Atamifuji, below).

If Kirishima gets his eleventh win and a championship. to boot, it would complete an interesting cycle for him. He came into 2024 best placed to become the next yokozuna. However, a neck injury caused him to lose his ozeki rank and spend much of the following tournaments as an afterthought.

Now seemingly healthy again, Kirishima is back to being a legitimate title threat.

Other news and notes

The 75th yokozuna Hoshoryu is lurking just behind the leaders with a 7-2 record. He’s looked very good in this tournament. His first loss was a shocking upset to Fujinokawa, though it looked like a slip played a major role in that. His second loss was due to a sloppy performance opposite the hard charging Daieisho.

Gonoyama is one of the wrestlers with a share of the lead in this tournament. He’s from Osaka, where this tournament is taking place, and represents the best chance for that city to see a top division champ since the recently retired Takakeisho. Osaka’s Ura, the most popular man in sumo, got off to a hot start, but has since fallen to a 4-5 record.

More sumo content on Combat Press

Combat Press will provide more grand sumo coverage this month, including the final results for 2026 haru basho (spring tournament).

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