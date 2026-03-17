Global Broadcast Details Released for K-1 GENKI 2026

K-1 is continuing its push into the global marketplace.

The promotion announced that K-1 GENKI 2026, set for Apr. 11 at the National Yoyogi Stadium Second Gymnasium in Tokyo, will be available to an international audience through a trio of streaming partners, significantly expanding its reach beyond Japan.

The event will be distributed worldwide via UdarTV, Combat Sports Network (CSN), and StreamTicket, giving fans across multiple regions the ability to watch the card live. The rollout reflects K-1’s ongoing effort to make its product more accessible as it rebuilds momentum on the international stage.

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For viewers in Oceania, Combat Sports Network will carry the event on a pay-per-view basis in Australia and New Zealand. StreamTicket will serve as the primary global PPV provider, offering access in most countries. Meanwhile, UdarTV will handle distribution across parts of Eastern Europe and Central Asia, including Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Broadcast start times for each platform have not yet been confirmed.

While the current slate of partners already casts a wide net, K-1 officials noted that additional international distribution deals could be announced in the coming weeks.

The move underscores a broader strategy for the long-running kickboxing promotion, which has increasingly emphasized digital streaming as a way to reconnect with fans outside its home base. By leveraging multiple platforms with region-specific reach, K-1 is positioning K-1 GENKI 2026 as one of its most accessible events in recent years.

As the fight card continues to take shape, the expanded broadcast footprint ensures that fans around the world will be able to tune in live when the action kicks off in Tokyo.