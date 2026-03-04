Gilbert Burns vs. Mike Malott to Headline the UFC’s Return to Winnipeg on Apr. 18

The UFC returns to Winnipeg, Manitoba on Apr. 18 with divisional stakes front and center.

UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Malott takes place at the Canada Life Centre, headlined by a welterweight showdown between former title challenger Gilbert Burns and Canada’s surging Mike Malott.

Burns, the No. 12-ranked contender, opens his 2026 campaign looking to reassert himself in the title mix. The Brazilian veteran owns marquee wins and has long lived in the division’s deep end. A win in hostile territory keeps him there.

Advertisement



Malott gets his first UFC main event with a chance to crash the top 15. The Fonthill, Ontario native has built a reputation as a calculated finisher, and a victory over Burns would be the biggest of his career, and a shortcut to contender status.

In the co-main event, No. 6 flyweight Jasmine Jasudavicius defends her ranking against No. 9 Karine Silva. Jasudavicius has become one of Canada’s most dependable performers and looks to edge closer to the top 5 on home soil. Silva, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, aims to derail that momentum with another statement submission.

Additional bouts include:

Julien Leblanc vs. Robert Valentin (middleweight)

Tanner Boser vs. Gokhan Saricam (heavyweight)

Melissa Croden vs. Daria Zhelezniakova (bantamweight)

Donghun Choi vs. Andre Lima (flyweight)

Mitch Raposo vs. Allan Nascimento (flyweight)

John Castaneda vs. Mark Vologdin (bantamweight)

The main card airs live at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, with prelims at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT and early prelims streaming at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.

For Winnipeg, it’s another marquee night. For Burns and Malott, it’s a line in the sand – one protecting his place, the other trying to take it.