Full Fight Card Announced for First Round of PFL Africa 2

The Professional Fighters League has finalized the lineup for the PFL Africa Season 2 First Round, set for Apr. 10 at SunBet Arena in Pretoria, South Africa. The event launches the promotion’s second African season, continuing its push to elevate the continent’s top MMA talent within its global, tournament-based structure.

Headlining the card, bantamweight champion Nkosi “King” Ndebele returns in a showcase bout against Italy’s Michele “The Arrow” Clemente. Ndebele, unbeaten in PFL competition and fresh off his 2025 title run, looks to defend home soil. Clemente enters on a five-fight streak, bringing a well-rounded skill set that makes him a credible threat in the division’s first marquee matchup of the year.

In the co-main event, heavyweight Justin Clarke meets Senegal’s Abdoulaye Kane. Clarke, a 2025 finalist, aims to rebound in front of a home crowd, while Kane has finished all five of his wins—none going the distance. A finish feels likely.

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The welterweight tournament anchors the rest of the card. Reigning champion Yabna N’Tchala opens his campaign against South Africa’s Peace Nguphane, who rides a four-fight win streak into the bout. Angola’s Shido Boris Esperança faces Cameroon’s Emilios Dassi in another key matchup, with both men looking to break through after falling short against N’Tchala last season.

Eliezer Kubanza and Kunle Lawal round out the main card in a classic striker-versus-wrestler pairing, as Kubanza’s knockout power meets Lawal’s control-heavy approach.

In showcase action, unbeaten Juliet Ukah faces Jane Osigwe in a women’s strawweight bout that pits technical precision against aggressive pace. Elsewhere, undefeated welterweights Abdelrahman Mohammad and David Samuel collide, while additional bouts feature prospects across multiple divisions.

With returning champions, surging contenders, and a slate of high-stakes tournament fights, PFL Africa Season 2 opens with a card designed to deliver immediate impact.

FULL FIGHT CARD Nkosi Ndebele vs. Michele Clemente – bantamweight showcase

Justin Clarke vs. Abdoulaye Kane – heavyweight showcase

Yabna N’Tchala vs. Peace Nguphane – welterweight tournament first round

Shido Boris Esperança vs. Emilios Dassi – welterweight tournament first round

Eliezer Kubanza vs. Kunle Lawal – welterweight tournament first round

Juliet Ukah vs. Jane Osigwe – women’s strawweight showcase

Abdelrahman Mohammad vs. David Samuel – welterweight tournament first round

Abdoul Razac Sankara vs. Áureo Cruz – lightweight showcase

Jean-Jacques Lubaya vs. Shadrack Dju Yemba – featherweight showcase

Shannon van Tonder vs. Asiashu Tshitamba – bantamweight showcase

Felista-Mutheu Mugo vs. Annet Kiiza – women’s strawweight showcase