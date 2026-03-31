Full Card Released for PFL Belfast on Apr. 16

The Professional Fighters League is bringing a meaningful night of fights to Belfast, and it’s doing so with a main event that feels equal parts opportunity and proving ground.

Set for Apr. 16 at the SSE Arena, PFL Belfast will be headlined by Ireland’s own Darragh Kelly, who steps into the biggest fight of his young career against New Zealand’s Jay Jay Wilson in a three-round lightweight bout. For Kelly, the assignment is simple in theory but difficult in practice: keep the momentum rolling against a durable, dangerous opponent who has made a career out of surviving and responding.

Kelly has built his reputation the old-fashioned way – pressure, physicality, and a willingness to impose himself wherever the fight goes. Undefeated as a professional, he’s shown an ability to overwhelm opponents early and often, turning fights into grinding affairs that favor his strength and pace. This time, however, he’s working on short notice against a fighter who doesn’t go away easily. That wrinkle alone adds intrigue to a matchup that already carried stakes.

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Wilson, meanwhile, represents a different kind of test. He’s not just experienced – he’s proven against high-level competition and has yet to be stopped. Whether standing or grappling, “The Māori Kid” brings real finishing ability, and perhaps more importantly, composure. His losses have come against elite opposition, and he’s shown enough resilience to suggest that Kelly won’t be able to simply bulldoze his way through without consequence.

In the co-main event, Rhys McKee makes his PFL debut in front of a home crowd, taking on France’s Alex Lohoré at a 176-pound catchweight. McKee’s style has rarely left room for the judges, and that tendency alone should make this one worth watching. Fighting at home, on a global stage, there’s a clear expectation that he’ll look to deliver something memorable.

Lohoré, though, isn’t arriving to play a supporting role. The BRAVE CF interim champion brings a wealth of experience and a well-rounded skill set that could complicate McKee’s plans. If McKee is going to have his moment, he’ll need to earn it against an opponent comfortable in hostile territory.

Elsewhere on the card, late adjustments have added a layer of unpredictability. Pedro Carvalho steps in to face Sergio Cossio at 165 pounds, while Omran Chaaban meets Chequina Noso Pedro in a welterweight contest. Both bouts add depth to a lineup that blends local prospects, established names, and fighters looking to take the next step.

With the prelims airing on ESPN’s streaming platform and the main card landing on ESPN2, the event is positioned to reach a wide audience. For the fighters – especially those representing Ireland – it’s more than just another date on the calendar. It’s a chance to make a statement at home.

FULL CARD Darragh Kelly vs. Jay Jay Wilson Rhys McKee vs. Alex Lohoré Dovlet Yagshimuradov vs. Tyson Pedro Chris Mixan vs. Eoin Sheridan Pedro Carvalho vs. Sergio Cossio Omran Chaaban vs. Chequina Noso Pedro Ciaran Clarke vs. Dean Garnett Caolan Loughran vs. Alan Philpott David Martinez vs. Giannis Bachar Sean Gauci vs. Liam Gittins Eoghan Masoliver vs. Shane Mullen Chelsea Hackett vs. Andrea Vazquez