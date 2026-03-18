Former UFC Champ Randy Couture Endorses Active Brand THCV

In an era where cannabis-derived products are increasingly carving out niches beyond recreation, Randy Couture is lending his name, and credibility, to a compound that proponents believe could reshape how athletes approach recovery and performance.

Active Brand THCV announced Wednesday that it has entered into a strategic endorsement agreement with the former UFC champion, centering on tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV), a lesser-known cannabinoid drawing attention for its purported functional benefits. Unlike traditional THC products, THCV is being positioned as a tool for focus, metabolic efficiency, and clarity – attributes that align closely with Couture’s long-established reputation for discipline and preparation.

“I don’t put my name behind trends – I put it behind things that make sense,” Couture said in the release. “THCV stood out to me because it aligns with how I’ve trained my entire life: focus, control, metabolic efficiency, and staying sharp. This isn’t about getting high—it’s about optimizing performance and recovery.”

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For a fighter whose career spanned multiple weight classes and championship runs, the emphasis on control and efficiency is on brand. Couture has long been regarded as one of MMA’s most methodical competitors, relying on conditioning and tactical execution rather than flash. That same mindset appears to underpin his interest in THCV.

The compound itself remains relatively obscure compared to CBD or THC, but early research and anecdotal reports suggest it may interact with the body’s endocannabinoid system in distinct ways. At certain doses, THCV has been associated with stimulating effects and appetite regulation, which are traits that could appeal to athletes managing weight cuts, energy levels, and mental focus.

Active Brand THCV is aiming to capitalize on that emerging interest, positioning its products as performance-oriented rather than recreational. According to founder Jon Miller, the partnership with Couture reflects a deliberate move to align the brand with athletes who prioritize discipline and consistency.

“Randy represents exactly who THCV is for,” Miller said. “This isn’t celebrity hype – it’s an authentic alignment around a novel cannabinoid with real potential to support active bodies and focused minds.”

The agreement includes a series of educational initiatives and content designed to showcase how THCV can be integrated into training and recovery routines without impairing cognitive function. That distinction – performance without intoxication – is central to the brand’s messaging and may determine how widely THCV is adopted in combat sports circles.

While the science surrounding THCV is still developing, its growing visibility suggests a broader shift in how cannabinoids are marketed and utilized. For athletes in sports like MMA, where margins are thin and optimization is constant, even incremental gains in focus or recovery can be meaningful.

Whether THCV ultimately delivers on its promise remains to be seen. But with Couture’s endorsement, it has secured something arguably just as valuable in the short term: credibility within one of the most demanding athletic communities in the world.