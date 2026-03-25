Finalized UFC 327 Card: Light Heavyweight, Flyweight Titles on the Line

The UFC’s April return to South Florida is shaping up to be more than just another pay-per-view stop – it’s a statement card.

Set for April 11 at Kaseya Center, UFC 327: Procházka vs. Ulberg arrives loaded from top to bottom, headlined by two title fights that feel equal parts volatile and consequential.

At the top of the bill, former champion Jiří Procházka returns with a familiar goal: reclaiming gold. Standing opposite him is surging contender Carlos Ulberg, who has quietly built one of the division’s most compelling résumés. The vacant light heavyweight title hangs in the balance, and stylistically, it’s hard to draw up a more combustible pairing.

Advertisement



Procházka has long been chaos personified – a pressure-heavy, risk-embracing finisher who thrives in the margins most fighters avoid. His wins over names like Jamahal Hill and Dominick Reyes underscore both his durability and unpredictability. Ulberg, meanwhile, represents a more measured but no less dangerous threat. Riding a nine-fight winning streak, including victories over Jan Błachowicz and Reyes, he’s evolved into a polished striker with real finishing upside. This isn’t just a clash for a belt – it’s a referendum on style and trajectory at 205 pounds.

The co-main event offers a different kind of intrigue. Flyweight champion Joshua Van makes his first title defense against Japan’s Tatsuro Taira, a 26-year-old contender who has already built a résumé beyond his years. Van’s rise was rapid, fueled by wins over Brandon Royval and others, but the first defense is often where legitimacy is cemented. Taira, who owns a win over Brandon Moreno, brings a well-rounded attack and the kind of composure that travels well into hostile environments.

Beyond the title fights, the depth of the card is where UFC 327 separates itself.

Heavyweight mainstay Curtis Blaydes faces unbeaten prospect Josh Hokit in a classic veteran-versus-upstart matchup. At light heavyweight, Reyes returns against the ever-unpredictable Johnny Walker, while unbeaten Azamat Murzakanov welcomes former title challenger Paulo Costa to the division.

Featherweight action sees Patricio Freire collide with Aaron Pico, and veteran Cub Swanson meets Nate Landwehr in what should be a fan-friendly scrap.

Elsewhere, Mateusz Gamrot takes on Esteban Ribovics at lightweight, Kevin Holland faces Randy Brown at welterweight, and a high-stakes strawweight bout pits Tatiana Suarez against Loopy Godinez.

Rounding things out, Kelvin Gastelum moves up to middleweight to meet Vicente Luque – another example of the card’s willingness to lean into compelling, slightly unconventional matchups.

The event streams live on Paramount+, with additional broadcast coverage on CBS, and if the lineup holds, it has all the makings of one of the year’s most complete offerings – not just in star power, but in stylistic diversity and divisional relevance.

For a promotion often criticized for thin cards at the top, UFC 327 feels like a deliberate correction. Whether it delivers on that promise will depend on execution, but on paper, this is about as strong as it gets.