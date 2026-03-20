Fight Card Released for PANCRASE BLOOD.10 on May 4 in Tokyo

Japan’s proving ground for emerging talent is set to deliver another snapshot of the sport’s future.

Pancrase has finalized the lineup for PANCRASE BLOOD.10, slated for May 4 at Shinagawa Intercity Hall, with the 32nd Neo-Blood Tournament taking center stage. As has become tradition, the card leans heavily on prospects looking to turn early momentum into something more substantial under the Pancrase banner.

At lightweight, the tournament final pits undefeated prospects against one another as Chikaya Suzuki (2-0) meets Torao Hamachi (1-0). It’s a classic development bout – two fighters with limited but clean résumés, both chasing their first defining win. Suzuki enters with slightly more cage time, but Hamachi’s unblemished start suggests a potentially volatile clash where small margins could decide the outcome.

Advertisement



The featherweight bracket continues to take shape with both quarterfinal and semifinal action scheduled. Yua Osawa (1-1) draws Taku Matsuoka (2-2) in a matchup that reads as a crossroads fight despite its tournament label, while unbeaten prospects Ryosuke Mayumida (2-0) and Haruki Touyama (2-0) collide in the semifinal round. The latter pairing, in particular, stands out as one of the card’s more meaningful developmental checks – someone’s “0” has to go, and with it, the early aura of upside.

Bantamweight offers the deepest slice of tournament action, featuring three quarterfinal bouts. Keisuke Masuda makes his debut against Ryuta Tomoyose (1-1), an immediate test that should reveal whether Masuda is ready to move beyond prospect speculation. Elsewhere, Yohito Kimura (3-1) faces Ryoya Komiya (1-1), and Yusei Nakui (4-4) meets Taito Watanabe (3-3). It’s a mix of experience levels that should create separation in a division often defined by pace and consistency rather than flash.

The flyweight field opens with a round of 16 bout between Yoichiro Hiraga (1-1) and Takeru Fujino (1-2), followed by three quarterfinal matchups. Takeru Ozawa (2-1) squares off with Daiki Shimada (1-0), Yuga Tomoya (3-5) takes on Kazuya Kato (0-2), and promotional newcomer Joe Yamaguchi debuts against the undefeated Retsuki Otsuka (2-0). As is often the case at flyweight, volume and transitions will likely dictate who advances.

Rounding out the tournament slate, strawweight features two quarterfinal bouts. Shota Saito (1-0) meets Tomoya Kamakura (1-0) in a battle of untested records, while the more seasoned Shota Tabata (5-2-1) faces Yuki Hinata (2-3). Tabata’s experience could prove decisive, but the Neo-Blood format has a history of producing unexpected swings.

PANCRASE BLOOD.10 is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. local time, with doors opening at 1 p.m. The venue, located in Tokyo’s Minato ward, sits within walking distance of Shinagawa Station, making it an accessible stop for a card built on accessibility itself—fighters at the earliest stages, with everything still to prove.