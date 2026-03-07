Fight Card Finalized for GLORY 107 on Apr. 25 in Rotterdam

Rotterdam for GLORY 107 on Apr. 25 at the RTM Stage.

In the night’s main event, the vacant GLORY light heavyweight world championship will be on the line when knockout artist Bahram Rajabzadeh meets reigning middleweight champion Donovan Wisse. Rajabzadeh enters the bout with a staggering 73-6 record and 65 knockouts, while Wisse brings a 23-1 mark with 10 stoppages as he attempts to claim a second GLORY title in a heavier division.

The card also serves as a proving ground for the promotion’s light heavyweight division following the dramatic “Last Heavyweight Standing” tournament earlier this year. Twelve contenders will compete in a series of bouts designed to establish momentum ahead of the June Light Heavyweight Grand Prix Final.

Among the matchups, Turkish knockout artists Cem Caceres and Cihad Kepenek will clash in an all-Turkish showdown. Romanian striker Stefan Latescu faces rising Portuguese prospect Iuri Fernandes, while local rivals Luis Tavares and Mohamed Amine square off. Elsewhere, Mohammed Touchassie returns to action against Jimmy Livinus, Alin Nechita meets Mohammed Hamdi, and GLORY newcomers Clayton Raven and Albert Ugrincic will collide in a battle of debutants.

In the co-main event, heavyweights Tariq Osaro and Nico Horta will run back their meeting from GLORY 95, where Osaro earned a decision victory. Both fighters enter the rematch with something to prove as they attempt to position themselves within the division’s title picture.

The event will also feature a five-fight Superfight Series led by a heavyweight matchup between Serbian standout Rade Opacic and towering striker Colin George. In addition, decorated Moroccan kickboxer Mohammed Boutasaa is scheduled to make his GLORY debut against Cedric Do in welterweight action.

Additional bouts include Nabil Khachab vs. Iraj Azizpour at heavyweight and a welterweight matchup between Antonio Krajinovic and Figuereido Landman.

Tickets for GLORY 107 are currently on sale through the promotion’s official website.

GLORY 107 Fight Card

Apr. 25 | RTM Stage | Rotterdam, Netherlands

Main Event – Vacant GLORY Light Heavyweight Championship

Bahram Rajabzadeh (73-6, 65 KO) vs. Donovan Wisse (23-1, 10 KO)

Co-Main Event – Heavyweight

#2 Tariq Osaro (30-5-1, 17 KO) vs. Nico Horta (26-11, 4 KO)

Light Heavyweight – Proving Ground Contest

Cem Caceres (19-3, 14 KO) vs. Cihad Kepenek (23-9, 16 KO)

Light Heavyweight – Proving Ground Contest

Mo Touchassie (19-3, 14 KO) vs. Jimmy Livinus (12-2-1, 6 KO)

Light Heavyweight – Proving Ground Contest

Stefan Latescu (19-6, 10 KO) vs. Iuri Fernandes (10-2, 4 KO)

Heavyweight

Nabil Khachab (30-7-1, 4 KO) vs. Iraj Azizpour (71-8, 28 KO)

Light Heavyweight – Proving Ground Contest

Alin Nechita (19-3, 8 KO) vs. Mohammed Hamdi (21-4, 10 KO)

Light Heavyweight – Proving Ground Contest

Luis Tavares (64-11, 21 KO) vs. Mohamed Amine (30-9, 16 KO)

Welterweight

#4 Antonio Krajinovic (4-0, 2 KO) vs. Figuereido Landman (14-2, 12 KO)

GLORY 107 Superfight Series

Heavyweight – Rade Opacic (23-8, 17 KO) vs. Colin George (24-14, 22 KO)

Light Heavyweight – Clayton Raven (16-3, 11 KO) vs. Albert Ugrincic (11-4, 5 KO)

Welterweight – Cedric Do (49-7-1, 29 KO) vs. Mohammed Boutasaa (82-2-2, 26 KO)

Featherweight – Deniz Demirkapu (18-5, 10 KO) vs. Mohamed Hamami (17-4, 8 KO)

Welterweight – Michael Samperi (36-3, 18 KO) vs. Said Kabil (16-1, 13 KO)