Fight Card Finaized for GLORY 106 and RISE ELDORADO 2026 in Tokyo on Mar. 28

The GLORY x RISE Last Featherweight Standing tournament continues later this month, as the eight remaining contenders meet in the penultimate round at GLORY 106 and RISE ELDORADO 2026 on Saturday, Mar. 28, from the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan.

The quarterfinal stage will feature four bouts split between the GLORY and RISE sides of the bracket, with the winners advancing to a four-man, one-night tournament later this year to determine the last featherweight standing.

On the GLORY side, two long-awaited rematches headline the bracket.

Fresh off victories at COLLISION 8, GLORY featherweight champion Petchpanomrung Kiatmoo9 (175-40-3, 27 KO) meets hard-hitting Abraham Vidales (18-4, 14 KO) for the second time. The pair previously met at COLLISION 4 in 2022, when Petch successfully defended his title with a decision victory over the Mexican knockout artist.

Portuguese standout Miguel Trindade (64-8, 26 KO) also looks to settle unfinished business when he faces Berjan Peposhi (32-5, 16 KO). Peposhi defeated Trindade in their 2023 encounter, but both fighters have surged since that bout. Trindade has strung together notable wins over Chadd Collins, Kento and Bobo Sacko, while Peposhi has captured eight victories in his last nine outings, setting the stage for a high-stakes rematch.

The RISE side of the bracket pairs established veterans with rising talent.

Former GLORY title challenger Kento Horiguchi (28-6-1, 15 KO) faces Hiroki Kasahara (39-8, 17 KO), a late addition who has already gone 2-0 in the tournament after entering during the provisional round.

Meanwhile, South Korean veteran Sung-hyun Lee (71-13-2, 17 KO) takes on surging prospect Yura Kono (17-1, 9 KO). With a 12-year age difference between them, Lee aims to show he can still compete with the sport’s next generation, while Kono has the opportunity to secure the biggest win of his young career.

Outside of the tournament action, the seven-fight card is headlined by a RISE bantamweight title fight, as champion Shiro Matsumoto (55-17-4, 19 KO) defends his belt against Koki Osaki (38-6-1, 21 KO).

The co-main event crowns a new RISE super flyweight champion when Ryujin Nasukawa (17-2, 9 KO) squares off with heavy-handed Kaito Hasegawa (15-2, 12 KO) for the vacant title.

GLORY 106 and RISE ELDORADO 2026 takes place Saturday, Mar. 28, in Tokyo, Japan, and will air at 7:30 a.m. CET / 6:30 a.m. GMT / 1:30 a.m. ET.

GLORY 106 and RISE ELDORADO 2026 Fight Card

Main Event | RISE Bantamweight Title

(C) Shiro Matsumoto (55-17-4, 19 KO) vs. Koki Osaki (38-6-1, 21 KO)

Co-Main Event | Vacant RISE Super Flyweight Title

Ryujin Nasukawa (17-2, 9 KO) vs. Kaito Hasegawa (15-2, 12 KO)

GLORY x RISE Last Featherweight Standing – GLORY Bracket Quarterfinal

Petchpanomrung Kiatmoo9 (175-40-3, 27 KO) vs. Abraham Vidales (18-4, 14 KO)

GLORY x RISE Last Featherweight Standing – GLORY Bracket Quarterfinal

Miguel Trindade (64-8, 26 KO) vs. Berjan Peposhi (32-5, 16 KO)

GLORY x RISE Last Featherweight Standing – RISE Bracket Quarterfinal

Kento Horiguchi (28-6-1, 15 KO) vs. Hiroki Kasahara (39-8, 17 KO)

GLORY x RISE Last Featherweight Standing – RISE Bracket Quarterfinal

Sung-hyun Lee (71-13-2, 17 KO) vs. Yura Kono (17-1, 9 KO)

RISE Catchweight 59kg

Haruto Yasumoto (38-4-2, 18 KO) vs. Takumi Terada (12-1, 5 KO)

RISE Catchweight 61.5kg

Kan Nakamura (19-5, 13 KO) vs. Phet A Cheer (46-16-2, 12 KO)

RISE Catchweight 66kg

Taiju Shiratori (32-12-1, 13 KO) vs. Capitan (72-28-1, 33 KO)

RISE Bantamweight 55kg

Masahiko Suzuki vs. Ryoya Ito

RISE Super Featherweight 60kg

Yoshihisa Morimoto vs. Yuta Kunieda

RISE Middleweight 70kg

Ryoya Inai vs. Kakushi Takagi

RISE Flyweight 51.5kg

Shion Masaki vs. Toranosuke Matsuda

RISE Super Featherweight 60kg

Taku Endo vs. Toru Kugo

RISE Featherweight 57.5kg

Yuki Matsumoto vs. Aira