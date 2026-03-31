Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson to Be Inducted Into the UFC Hall of Fame

There was never much debate about Demetrious Johnson’s place in the sport. The only question was when the UFC would make it official.

On Mar. 28, the promotion announced that Johnson will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame’s Modern Wing as part of the Class of 2026, with the ceremony set for this summer. It’s a formality, really—one that simply puts a stamp on a career that has long stood as the standard at flyweight.

Johnson’s legacy starts with numbers, but it doesn’t end there. His 11 consecutive title defenses remain one of the most remarkable achievements in MMA, a run that defined both his reign and the division itself. At a time when flyweight was still establishing credibility, Johnson gave it stability through activity and dominance.

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He didn’t just win—he controlled. Across a 14-year career, Johnson built a reputation on efficiency, adaptability, and a pace few could match. Opponents weren’t just beaten; they were consistently outclassed in the small moments that decide fights.

The road there had its setbacks. He dropped his WEC debut and later came up short in a bantamweight title bid against Dominick Cruz, but those losses proved instructive rather than limiting. When the UFC introduced the flyweight division, Johnson found his footing—and then took over.

After a draw and subsequent win over Ian McCall, he defeated Joseph Benavidez at UFC 152 to become the inaugural champion. What followed was one of the most complete title runs the sport has seen, with defenses against top contenders including Henry Cejudo and Kyoji Horiguchi.

His reign ended in 2018 with a narrow decision loss to Cejudo, closing a five-year stretch at the top. Even then, Johnson’s work wasn’t finished. A move to ONE Championship added another title and tournament win to his résumé, reinforcing his ability to succeed across promotions.

By the time he retired in 2023, the case was already built—longevity, consistency, and a level of technical command that helped define an era.

The Hall of Fame induction doesn’t elevate Johnson’s legacy. It just recognizes it.