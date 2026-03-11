Current and Former UFC Fighters to Host FBI Training Seminar in Quantico

The Ultimate Fighting Championship will send a group of current and former fighters to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s training grounds in Quantico, Va., later this week as part of a unique collaboration aimed at expanding defensive training for new agents.

On March 14-15, several UFC athletes will travel to the FBI Academy to host a specialized mixed martial arts seminar for academy students and senior FBI personnel from around the world. The sessions will include demonstrations of fight preparation, as well as instruction in specific techniques and tactics used at the highest level of MMA competition.

Joining the fighters will be UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard, who will help provide insight into the demands placed on elite athletes preparing for professional bouts.

According to UFC CEO Dana White, the opportunity represents a rare crossover between professional fighters and federal law enforcement.

“I have tremendous respect for the FBI and the work they do every day to protect this country,” White said in a statement. “Our UFC fighters are some of the baddest men and women on the planet and they are heading to Quantico to train the best FBI agents in mixed martial arts. It’s an incredible opportunity for our athletes to experience, and we’re proud to support the FBI in strengthening their defense techniques.”

The roster of participating fighters features a mix of champions, contenders and legends from across multiple divisions. Interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje will be joined by inaugural BMF titleholder Jorge Masvidal, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman, former strawweight title challenger Claudia Gadelha, former lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler, top flyweight contender Manel Kape, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Renzo Gracie.

Kash Patel said the partnership reflects the bureau’s ongoing effort to modernize training for agents entering the field.

“I’m thrilled to announce this historic seminar between the FBI and the UFC at Quantico,” Patel said. “This is a tremendous opportunity for our FBI agents to learn and train with some of the greatest athletes on earth — helping the world’s premier law enforcement agency be even better prepared to protect the American people.”

The seminar is part of a broader initiative within the FBI to introduce innovative training opportunities for its agents while strengthening physical preparedness and defensive tactics before they deploy to field offices across the United States and abroad.