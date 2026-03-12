Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings: March 2026

With the growing popularity of women’s MMA, it is important to recognize these women with a rankings system of their own. Between the UFC’s inclusion of weight classes from strawweight up to featherweight, PFL/Bellator’s increasing attention to the women’s side of the sport, and the all-female promotion Invicta FC, more and more women are being exposed to casual and hardcore fans alike.

Every month, Combat Press compiles the staff’s individual rankings from featherweight to atomweight to create the Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings.

Featherweight (61.9-66.3 kilograms)

Advertisement



Cris “Cyborg” Justino (1) Larissa Pacheco (2) Cat Zingano (3) Olena Kolesnyk (4) Aspen Ladd (5) Sara Collins (6) Leah McCourt (7) Sara McCann (8) Arlene Blencowe (9) Jamie Edenden (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of February. As of right now, no top-fighters are scheduled to fight in March.

Bantamweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Kayla Harrison (1) Julianna Pena (2) Raquel Pennington (3) Holly Holm (4) Norma Dumont (5) Jacqueline Cavalcanti (6) Mayra Bueno Silva (7) Ketlen Vieira (8) Irene Aldana (9) Ailin Perez (10)

Ailin Perez scored another win in the month of February, decisioning Macy Chiasson to continue her march toward the title. As of right now, no top-fighters are scheduled to fight in March.

Flyweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Valentina Shevchenko (1) Natalia Silva (2) Alexa Grasso (3) Manon Fiorot (4) Erin Blanchfield (5) Maycee Barber (6) Rose Namajunas (7) Dakota Ditcheva (8) Taila Santos (9) Liz Carmouche (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of February. Looking into March, Maycee Barber will square off with Alexa Grasso in an attempt to earn a potential title shot.

Strawweight (50.1-52.7 kilograms)

Weili Zhang (1) Tatiana Suarez (2) Mackenzie Dern (3) Virna Jandiroba (4) Xiaonan Yan (5) Amanda Lemos (6) Tabatha Ricci (7) Iasmin Lucindo (8) Amanda Ribas (9) Denise Gomes (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of February. Looking into March, Amanda Lemos will fight Gillian Robertson to keep her top-10 status.

Atomweight (Under 50.1 kilograms)

Seika Izawa (1) Elisandra Ferreira (2) Si Woo Park (3) Saori Oshima (4) Moeri Suda (5) Ayaka Hamasaki (6) Rena Kubota (7) Kanna Asakura (8) Ana Palacios (9) Monique Adriane (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of February. March will see two top-10 fighters in action, as both Saori Oshima and Moeri Suda will fight opponents in an attempt to get toward the top of the division.