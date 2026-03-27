Chico Kwasi Faces Donovan Wisse at GLORY 107; Bahram Rajabzadeh Injured

GLORY continues to lean into legacy fights in 2026, and its latest booking might be the most ambitious yet.

On Apr. 25, the promotion heads to Rotterdam’s RTM Stage for GLORY 107, where reigning middleweight champion Donovan Wisse will defend his title against welterweight king Chico Kwasi in a rare champion-versus-champion clash.

Kwasi (45-6-2, 23 KO) moves up a division on short notice to replace Bahram Rajabzadeh, who was forced out due to injury. The late switch reshapes the bout entirely. What was initially planned as Wisse’s move toward light heavyweight gold is now a high-stakes title defense against one of the most accomplished fighters on the roster.

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For years, this matchup lived more in debate than reality. Wisse (23-1, 10 KO) has been the unquestioned force at middleweight since 2023, combining technical precision with a suffocating pace that has left contenders with few answers. Meanwhile, Kwasi has built his own reign at welterweight, stacking defenses and quietly assembling one of the most consistent runs in GLORY’s modern era.

Between them, the two champions hold the promotional records for consecutive title defenses in their respective divisions—a detail that underscores just how rare it is to see them share the ring.

Now it happens.

For Kwasi, the stakes go beyond a single belt. A victory would place him alongside names like Alex Pereira and Robin van Roosmalen as multi-division GLORY champions, a benchmark that still carries significant weight in a promotion built on divisional dominance.

Wisse, however, has shown little vulnerability during his title run. His ability to control distance and dictate tempo has neutralized a wide range of challengers, and against a naturally smaller opponent – even one as accomplished as Kwasi – he’ll enter as the man with fewer questions to answer.

The co-main event adds a different kind of intrigue, as heavyweights Tariq Osaro and Nico Horta meet in a rematch of their GLORY 95 encounter. Osaro earned a decision win in the first meeting, but both fighters have taken divergent paths since, making this second bout less about rankings and more about relevance in a division that’s constantly in flux.

Beyond the top two fights, GLORY 107 leans heavily on its Proving Ground series, with a slate of light heavyweight contests designed to surface the next wave of contenders. Fighters like Cem Caceres, Cihad Kepenek, Mo Touchassie, and Stefan Latescu represent a tier just below title contention, where performances often matter as much as results.

The undercard rounds out with a mix of established veterans and rising names across multiple divisions, maintaining GLORY’s recent approach of blending developmental fights with meaningful divisional matchups.

Still, the night belongs to the main event.

Champion versus champion fights often carry more theoretical intrigue than practical payoff. But in this case, the styles, résumés, and timing all align. Wisse is at the height of his run. Kwasi is chasing history. And GLORY, for once, is giving fans a fight that feels both overdue and perfectly timed.