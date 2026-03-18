Cage Warriors 203’s Yusuf Ali-Taleb: Building a Legacy

It goes without saying, but not all MMA fighters share the same background. Some were accomplished athletes in other sports, like wrestling, rugby, or even American football. Some have Olympic backgrounds, like Judo or boxing. And on the other side, while not as many make it as professionals, you have your street fighters. However, some of the most accomplished fighters come from a martial arts background, and rightfully so. That is the case with former professional kickboxer and undefeated pro mixed martial artist Yusuf Ali-Taleb.

Ali-Taleb is the middle child of five. He has two brothers and two sisters, and his parents are both martial artists. His life growing up basically revolved around combat sports.

“My parents had me training in martial arts as a kid,“ Ali-Taleb told Dan Kuhl of Combat Press. “They both have backgrounds in martial arts – kickboxing and jiu-jitsu. My mom is originally from a small island in the Caribbean called Montserrat, but she grew up in the U.K. My dad is from Algeria. He moved to the U.K. when he was 20.“

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Ali-Taleb’s initial foray into martial arts was primarily in the striking arts – kickboxing and Muay Thai. He made his professional striking debut at only 17 years old. And, by the time he was in his mid-to-late 20’s, he had amassed a very impressive record.

“My professional record was 28-5,” Ali-Taleb said. “I actually had more fights in Dutch-style kickboxing than I did in Muay Thai.“

While the U.K.-born striker did a bit of grappling growing up, it was mostly on an informal basis, messing around with his friends and brothers. However, when he decided to make the switch to MMA, it became more of a focus.

It was around the COVID pandemic when Ali-Taleb started focusing more on mixed martial arts training. He made his amateur MMA debut in Mar. 2022 under the promotion Cage Warriors Academy South East. His very first fight resulted in a second-round knockout win, but his second fight did not go his way. Ali-Taleb was submitted by Dom Rogers only four months later, which was the second to last of Rogers’ five submission wins in a row.

“He got the better of me that night,“ Ali-Taleb admitted.

However, the striker took the loss in stride, as he ended 2022 with a first-round knockout of Dawid Jarowienko, which earned him the CWSE welterweight title. The last time he would leave the cage as an amateur was with a belt around his waist.

Ali-Taleb kept the title momentum going when he made his pro MMA debut in Sep. 2023. At Immortal Champions 4, he scored another knockout win, and this time, he earned his first of two professional titles – this time at lightweight. After three more wins in a row under the FightStar Championship banner, including two first-round knockouts. He took on a much more MMA-experienced opponent in Jonathan Carlos, who had 23 MMA bouts under his belt. After a unanimous decision victory, Ali-Taleb picked up his second pro title in only his fifth pro fight. Obviously, this grabbed the attention of the bigger shows.

In the first half of 2025, fresh off his second title win, Ali-Taleb, who trains out of GB Top Team with UFC veteran Brad Pickett and current UFC fighters Nathaniel Wood and Lone’er Kavanagh, signed with Cage Warriors. His promotional debut went off without a hitch, as he snatched another unanimous decision victory, this time over Antonino Amodeo.

“Cage Warriors has been great,“ Ali-Taleb said. “Obviously, they are the biggest promotion in the U.K., so this is where I belong“

Cage Warriors is not only the biggest promotion in the U.K., but they have also produced some of the biggest names in the sport, such as Michael Bisping, Paddy Pimblett, and, of course, Conor McGregor. This is the path that the 32-year-old Ali-Taleb plans to take. The next stop in his quick climb comes this Friday night at Cage Warriors 203, where he will face Moldova’s Marin Vetrila.

“I know he’s a good striker,“ said Ali-Taleb. “He also has a kickboxing background, so he’s a dangerous fighter. He’s 6-1, and all of his wins are by finishes, but I’m going to show that I am the better fighter.“

Ali-Taleb has been competing in combat sports his entire adult life, so he knows exactly what needs to be done on Friday night. In fact, outside of training, he is the lead physiotherapist at The Fighting Physiotherapy Clinic in his hometown of Hackney in East London. So, he works with combat sports athletes on a regular basis, and he is well-versed in training and recovery.

As a lifelong martial artist, who also pursued a higher education in a professional field, Ali-Taleb is a highly intellectual person, who definitely does not fall under the “street fighter” category of combat sports athletes. So, it was interesting to hear his thoughts on what is more important in his combat sports career – leaving a legacy or making money.

“I like the way you framed that question,” Ali-Taleb shared. “Leaving a legacy is something that is important, because fighters can be easily forgotten. However, to be able to leave a legacy, you have to have the means to do it. So, both are important to me.”

Well, on Friday night, at Cage Warriors 203, live from the Indigo At The 02 in London, Ali-Taleb will have the chance to continue building his legacy, while also making some money along the way. In fact, if things go as planned, he may even walk away with a little extra bonus cash in his pocket.

“You should tune in and watch this fight, because I’m an exciting fighter. I’m going to put on the Performance of the Night.”

Cage Warriors 203 airs live on UFC Fight Pass with the prelims starting at 2:30 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 4:30 p.m. ET.