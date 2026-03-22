Cage Warriors 203 Results: Maia Claims Title in War with Sarwa

On Saturday, Mar. 14, Cage Warriors Fighting Championship hosted Cage Warriors 202, live from Indigo at the O2 in London, England.

The main event was a war between Weslley Maia and Ollie Sarwa for the vacant Cage Warriors bantamweight title. The Brazilian Maia ended up getting the nod in that one and was very emotional after getting his hands on the gold. That victory took the journeyman up to a 12-6 pro record. He’s now 6-1 in his last seven across Cage Warriors and PFL.

Sarwa came into that fight with an undefeated record. He’s a former Cage Warriors academy champ.

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In the co-main Jordan Vucenic, who re-joined Cage Warriors last year after an unsuccessful UFC stint, wrecked Daniel Konrad with a first round TKO. The former Cage Warriors featherweight champ is 2-0 since he got the yellow gloves back on.

Further down the card we had a Japanese necktie sighting! Joe Middleton landed that move to go 4-1 in his young career.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 12:30 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Weslley Maia def. Ollie Sarwa by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47) – for bantamweight title

Jordan Vucenic def. Daniel Konrad by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:31

Manuel Del Valle def. Italo Gomes by TKO (punches). Round 2, 4:44

Stefano Catacoli def. Tariq Pell by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Leon Naumann def. Steven Hill by submission (triangle). Round 1, 1:28

Marin Vetrilla def. Yusuf Ali-Taleb by KO (right hook). Round 2, 4:42

Connor Patterson def. Georgios Daskalakis by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 1:29

Cameron Stewart def. Valentino Greco by submission (guillotine). Round 1, 1:06

Christian Soda def. Callum Haughian by TKO (knees and punches). Round 1, 1:14

Joe Middleton def. George McManus by submission (Japanese necktie). Round 1, 2:53

Victor Yeo def. Harry Shaw by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Cage Warriors 203 Video Highlights

Dedicated His Win To Jesus 👊 ✝️@magicmaiamma was flooded with emotion after he became World Bantamweight Champion! pic.twitter.com/jITphiSC3j — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) March 21, 2026

HUGE KO for Jordan Vucenic Back in Cage Warriors 💥



Watch #CW203 live now on @UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/Y0JODHonou — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) March 20, 2026

🇪🇸💥 Manuel Del Valle ladies and gentlemen!!!

A TKO victory in emphatic fashion, what A FIGHT. A great win against a solid foe 👏#CW203 pic.twitter.com/R9WEU3CBWl — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) March 20, 2026

Marin Vetrila CRUSHES his opponent in round 2 🤯

An insane left hook and suburb performance 👏#CW203 pic.twitter.com/bNd24g6BCB — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) March 20, 2026

Christian Soda was not on the clock tonight 😣

He got the TKO win in just over a minute, a flawless performance from this lightweight prospect 👏#CW203 pic.twitter.com/JvkeI6P5yr — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) March 20, 2026