Cage Warriors 202 Results: Brown Stops Silva to Unify Lightweight Title

On Saturday, Mar. 14, Cage Warriors Fighting Championship hosted Cage Warriors 202, live from BEC Arena in Manchester, England.

In the main event Omiel Brown TKO’d Samuel Silva to unify the Cage Warriors lightweight title. Brown came into this one as the interim champion, having won that version of the belt with a decision over Omar Tugarev in November. Silva had been champ since he beat George Hardwick last March.

Brown’s big win took his pro record to 13-3. His entire career has been fought with the yellow Cage Warriors gloves on.

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In the co-main Nathan Fletcher won in his return bout, TKOing Thyago Silva after just under a minute and a half. Fletcher had been with the UFC last year, but was released after a first round stoppage loss to Rinya Nakamura.

Also on the card Welsh prospect Ieuan Davies stayed undefeated with a decision over Michael Pagani. Paddy Pimblett teammate George Staines kept his undefeated record intact, too. He earned a decision over Marcelo Marques.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 12:30 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Omiel Brown def. Samuel Silva by KO (punches). Round 3, 0:56 – for lightweight title

Nathan Fletcher def. Thyago Silva by TKO (punches from back mount). Round 1, 1:27

Ieuan Davies def. Michael Pagani by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)

Adam Cullen def. Loibe Neto by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Shay Ingram def. Torpal Merjoev by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

George Staines def. Marcelo Marques by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Alexis Tsarmantidis def. Oliver Tero by TKO (punches from back mount). Round 3, 1:15

Connor Wilson def. Kiru Sahota by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Pietro Mochetti def. Sam Kelly by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Joe Fields def. Iago Silva by TKO (punches from back mount). Round 2, 1:08

Jack McCloughlin def. Ramon Costa by TKO (ground and pound). Round 2, 2:54

Sheldon Ryan def. Nathanael Woods by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Chris Morris def. Mariusz Mikolajewski by TKO (ground and pound). Round 2, 4:11

Allistair Fitzharris def. Ryan Hewitt by unanimous decision (30-2, 29-28, 30-27)

Cage Warriors 202 Video Highlights