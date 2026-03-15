Cage Warriors 201 Results: Lee Submits Lara in Manchester

On Friday, Mar. 13, Cage Warriors Fighting Championship hosted Cage Warriors 201, live from the BEC Arena in Manchester, England. In the main event long-time Cage Warriors fighter, and former Bellator veteran, Aiden Lee scored a quick submission win over Inglesson de Lara. That improved Lee’s record to 14019

This was a card promoter’s dream about, with all finishes from top to bottom.

Among those finishes were Konstantinos Ntelis’ right hook KO over Leon Aliu, Damiano Scogna’s standing TKO on Lucas Rodrigues and Angelo Terenzio’s heel hook on Damien McGuigan.

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The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 12:30 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Aiden Lee def. Inglesson de Lara by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 3:56

Konstantinos Ntelis def. Leon Aliu by KO (right hook). Round 1, 1:08

Matthew Elliott def. Jake McHugh by TKO (punches). Round 1, 0:59

Damiano Scogna def. Lucas Rodrigues by TKO (punches). Round 2, 2:01

Danny Hartwell def. Branden Guest by TKO (ground strikes). Round 3, 4:43

Angelo Terenzio def. Damien McGuigan by submission (heel hook). Round 1, 3:39

Armand Herczeg def. Percy Herrera by KO (knee to the body). Round 3, 1:57

Roan Crocker def. Dara Ward by submission (standing rear naked choke). Round 1, 1:26

Lindsey Payne def. Levi Steedman by TKO (elbows). Round 2, 2:57

Cage Warriors 201 Video Highlights