BRAVE CF Athletes Loman, Zamboanga Concerned for Filipinos Amid Middle East Tensions

As geopolitical tensions continue to rise across the Middle East, BRAVE Combat Federation fighters Stephen “The Sniper” Loman and Drex “The T-Rex” Zamboanga have spoken out, expressing concern for Filipino communities living and working in the region.

For Loman, the situation hits particularly close to home.

The former BRAVE CF bantamweight champion spent a formative stretch of his career competing under the Bahrain-based promotion. Between 2016 and 2019, Loman made six appearances inside the BRAVE cage, including three in the Kingdom of Bahrain. His crowning achievement came in February 2017, when he captured the inaugural bantamweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Gurdarshan Mangat.

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“It is heartbreaking to see what is happening in the Middle East right now,” Loman said. “Bahrain has always been close to my heart because of my journey with BRAVE CF. My thoughts are with every Filipino family facing uncertainty and fear during this time.”

Zamboanga, who signed with BRAVE CF in early 2025, echoed those sentiments while acknowledging the broader impact of the ongoing crisis. A former URCC bantamweight champion, he pointed to the millions of Filipinos living abroad, many of whom now find themselves navigating an increasingly unstable situation.

“I offer my prayers to all Filipinos in Bahrain and throughout the Middle East,” Zamboanga said. “May God surround you with protection, strength, and comfort in these difficult times.”

According to recent estimates, between 2.1 and 2.4 million Filipinos reside across the Middle East, with major populations in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain. Approximately 86,000 Filipinos are currently located in areas under active crisis alert levels, raising the possibility of government-led repatriation efforts if conditions worsen.

The uncertainty has also begun to affect the regional sports landscape. Potential upcoming bouts involving both Loman and Zamboanga under the BRAVE banner may be pushed back, with timelines shifting toward the second quarter of 2026.

Even so, Loman remains optimistic.

“I pray that peace will prevail soon,” he said. “I look forward to stepping back inside the cage and bringing pride and joy to our fellow Filipinos in the Middle East, especially in times like this.”

Zamboanga struck a similar tone, balancing concern with resilience.

“Many are directly or indirectly affected by this war, and it is not easy for anyone,” he said. “Still, I believe there is light ahead. We hold on to hope and continue to stay strong together.”

In a region where sport has often served as a unifying force, the voices of athletes like Loman and Zamboanga underscore a deeper connection—one that extends beyond competition and into the lives of the communities they represent.