Bouts Finalized for the K-1 WORLD MAX 2026 Romania Qualifier Tournament

The road to Tokyo runs through Eastern Europe.

On Apr. 3, the K-1 banner lands in Bucharest, Romania, for the K-1 WORLD MAX 2026 -70kg Romania Qualifier, an eight-man, one-night tournament that will send its winner to the FINAL16 later this year. With a coveted slot awaiting at the Sep. 12 finals inside Yoyogi National Stadium Second Gymnasium in Tokyo, the stakes could not be clearer.

One night. Seven fights. One ticket to Japan.

The Bucharest stop serves as an official qualifier for K-1 WORLD MAX 2026, bringing together a blend of established international names and emerging regional prospects. Headlining the intrigue is the long-awaited return of former GLORY featherweight champion Serhiy Adamchuk, who steps back into K-1 competition for the first time in over a decade.

Adamchuk first appeared under the K-1 banner in 2015, earning a decision victory over Kazuya Akimoto in a reserve bout. He would go on to build his name in GLORY, capturing the promotion’s 65-kilogram title and adding an ISKA European K-1 Rules crown at 70kg. Now 36 years old and fighting out of the famed Mike’s Gym, the Ukrainian southpaw returns with veteran savvy and championship pedigree, arguably the most accomplished résumé in the bracket.

Standing directly in his path in the quarterfinals is Romania’s Andrei Varga, a 21-year-old prospect with an 11-4 professional record and a strong amateur base that includes ICO world and European titles. It’s a classic crossroads pairing: proven champion versus ascending talent.

If Adamchuk represents international pedigree, Calin Petrisor embodies Romania’s present. The 27-year-old Gaesti native owns a 41-12 record with 17 knockouts and has collected ISKA world and European titles along with a 2023 FEA Grand Prix championship. Widely considered one of the country’s top -70kg fighters, Petrisor opens his tournament against Moldova’s battle-tested Vitalie Matei.

Matei, 40, brings 54 professional bouts and multiple lightweight world titles into the bracket, including championships under KOK and FEA banners. Though Petrisor defeated Matei in December, the quick turnaround offers a chance at redemption—and in a one-night format, familiarity can be as dangerous as momentum.

Elsewhere, Latvia’s Marek Pelcis may be the division’s most decorated dark horse. At 27, the Riga native has compiled a 17-5-1 record and boasts a stack of regional and international belts across KGP, ISKA, WKA, and other organizations. He meets 18-year-old Romanian Stefan Vranceanu, who enters with just three professional bouts but the kind of youth and fearlessness that can disrupt a bracket.

The final quarterfinal features a generational contrast. 18-year-old Albert Enache, already a multi-time amateur world champion across ISKA and WBC Muay Thai competition, takes on Turkey’s Yildirim Oguz, a 16-2 puncher with 10 knockouts and WAKO-PRO world honors. Enache has just one professional fight to his name, but it ended in a knockout. Oguz, meanwhile, has made a habit of imposing his power early.

Tournament bouts will be contested over three three-minute rounds with a potential extra round if needed. The semifinal winners advance to the final later that evening, with the survivor punching his ticket to Tokyo and the K-1 WORLD MAX 2026 FINAL16.

Will the night build toward a Petrisor-Adamchuk collision, pitting Romania’s top active contender against a former global champion? Or will the compressed, high-risk format produce an unexpected finalist?

K-1’s 70-kilogram division has long thrived on volatility. In Bucharest, that volatility will determine who keeps the dream of Tokyo alive.