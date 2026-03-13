BKFC Returns to Denver on Apr. 17 With Chris Camozzi vs. Esteban Rodriguez

Bare-knuckle boxing returns to Denver on April 17 as Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship brings BKFC 88 to the National Western Center.

The main event features a heated cruiserweight clash between hometown favorite Chris Camozzi and knockout artist Esteban Rodriguez, who will battle for the interim BKFC cruiserweight title.

Camozzi (4-2), a former champion and longtime Denver staple, captured the belt with a first-round knockout of Sawyer DePee at BKFC 67 before defending it against Andrea Bicchi at BKFC 73 in Italy. He most recently dropped a competitive decision to Alessio Sakara at BKFC 83.

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Rodriguez (5-1, 5 KOs) enters on a three-fight knockout streak, stopping Zac Cavender, Julio Perez Rodriguez, and Keegan Vandermeer. He also owns BKFC knockouts of Jaquis Williams and Erick Murray Jr.

In lightweight action, former BKFC champion Elvin Brito faces Colorado’s Ramiro Figueroa. Brito (7-6) last competed at BKFC 79, stopping Brandon Meyer, while Figueroa (4-1) rides wins over Dalvin Blair and Howard Davis.

Heavyweights Josh Copeland and Corey Willis will also square off. Copeland last fought Andrei Arlovski at BKFC 78, while Willis seeks to rebound from a loss to Leonardo Perdomo at BKFC 85.

Other bouts include Josh Fremd vs. Jared Torgeson, Andrew Yates vs. Rodney Hinton, Angelo Trujillo vs. Anthony Yost, Octavin Turner vs. Joby Steffensmeier, Tyler Sijohn vs. JoJo Chillizzi, Matt Maestas vs. Ruben Arroyo, and Sergio Lopez vs. Brett Hudson.

BKFC founder and president David Feldman said the promotion’s return to Denver was a natural choice after several successful events in the city.

“Some of our best nights and largest crowds have taken place in Denver,” Feldman said. “Camozzi against Rodriguez—No. 1 versus No. 2 in the cruiserweight division—promises fireworks from the opening bell.”