BKFC Returns to Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert on May 22

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will return to the Coachella Valley this spring with another event at the Acrisure Arena.

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is scheduled to host BKFC Fight Night Palm Desert on Friday, May 22, marking the promotion’s second appearance at the Palm Desert venue.

Tickets for the event will go on sale Monday, Mar. 9 at 10 a.m. PDT through BKFC.com and the Ticketmaster box office at the arena.

“BKFC is excited to announce our sixth event in Southern California and our second at the beautiful Acrisure Arena on May 22,” BKFC founder and president David Feldman said in a press release. “Our first event in Palm Desert on Nov. 15 was a tremendous success and we’re putting together another outstanding card featuring some of the best bare-knuckle fighters in the world along with the top talent in Southern California.”

Feldman added that bout announcements will follow in the coming weeks and encouraged fans to purchase tickets early after the promotion’s previous event at the venue sold quickly.

The organization last visited the arena on Nov. 15, 2025, when Lorenzo Hunt reclaimed the BKFC light heavyweight title with a dramatic comeback victory over Josh Dyer in the main event of BKFC 84.

Hunt, widely regarded as one of the most accomplished fighters in the sport’s modern era, was knocked down twice before rallying to score a knockout with one second remaining in the opening round of the rematch.

Fans attending the May event will also have the option to upgrade their experience through the arena’s outdoor VIP space known as the Compound, which features premium seating areas, food options and a full-service bar, along with entertainment amenities such as fire pits, mini golf and bocce.