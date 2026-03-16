BKFC Newcastle Results and Photo Gallery: Terrill Wins Inaugural U.K. Title

On Saturday, Mar. 14, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hosted BKFC Fight Night “Newcastle”, live from the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, U.K. The event featured a battle for the inauguralBKFC U.K. heavyweight title.
The event aired live on BKFC TV starting at 3 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Mick Terrill def. Jay McFarlane by TKO. Round 1, 0:53 – for the UK heavyweight title
Sean Weir def. Matthew Hodgson by TKO. Round 1, 1:42
Gzim Selmani def. Dan Curtin by KO. Round 2, 0:22
Lewis Garside def. Kieron Sewell by unanimous decision
Joe Lister def. Danny Wall by KO. Round 1, 1:28
Jack Cullen def. Marley Churcher by KO. Round 2, 1:59
Dec Spelman def. Jonny Redmond by TKO. Round 1, 2:00
Lewis Keen def. Jon Telfer by unanimous decision
James Lilley def. Yannick Van Dinther by KO. Round 1, 0:38
Mikey Henderson def. Liam Dooley by TKO. Round 1, 2:00
James Walker def. Mohammed Saleem by TKO. Round 4, 2:00
Jeff Saunders def. Bartek Kanabey by TKO. Round 3, 0:28
Stew Martin def. Jordan Burnett by TKO. Round 1, 2:00
Sean Weir def. Matthew Hodgson by TKO. Round 1, 1:42
Gzim Selmani def. Dan Curtin by KO. Round 2, 0:22
Lewis Garside def. Kieron Sewell by unanimous decision
Joe Lister def. Danny Wall by KO. Round 1, 1:28
Jack Cullen def. Marley Churcher by KO. Round 2, 1:59
Dec Spelman def. Jonny Redmond by TKO. Round 1, 2:00
Lewis Keen def. Jon Telfer by unanimous decision
James Lilley def. Yannick Van Dinther by KO. Round 1, 0:38
Mikey Henderson def. Liam Dooley by TKO. Round 1, 2:00
James Walker def. Mohammed Saleem by TKO. Round 4, 2:00
Jeff Saunders def. Bartek Kanabey by TKO. Round 3, 0:28
Stew Martin def. Jordan Burnett by TKO. Round 1, 2:00